Inglewood High School's 2022 Dux is Azriella Harland. Photo / Supplied

Inglewood High School students celebrated their successes at their recent prizegiving.

Inglewood High School’s Dux for 2022 was Azriella Harland, with Claire Smith awarded Proxime Accessit.

The 2023 Head Boy and Girl were also announced, with Cameron Chambers and Anneka van Greevenbroek to lead the school next year.

Special prizes:

Sorensen Cup for Industry and Perseverance in Year 11: Chloe Wheatley.

Zane Te Wiremu Jarvis Vocal Award: Holly Payne.

Ensor Trophy for the Most Improved Student in Year 12 Digital Technology: Luke Gush.

Johnson Trophy for Craftsmanship: Conner Steele.

Ann Marshall Memorial Cup for Year 12 Hospitality and Food Technology: Nicole Honeyfield.

Gateway Student of the Year: Maddison Young.

Nikorima Pirikahu Trophy for the Māori Student Showing Most Leadership Potential: Kaya Awahou.

LA Alexander Trust Prize for Senior Agricultural and Horticultural Science: Trinity Hanlon.

Inglewood Horticulture Society Prize for Agriculture and Horticulture, Best All-Round Boy in Year 12 – Corlett Cup, Ashworth Cup for the Boys’ Best Sportsman, Brown Cup, Senior Boys: Cameron Chambers.

Tim Chadwick Memorial Trophy for Excellence in Year 12 Art: Lily Wilson.

Lex Butler Memorial Cup – Year 12 Science, Rene Duncan.

Year 12 Biotechnology Cup, Trudy Boisen.

Year 12 Geography Trophy, Best All-Round Girl in Year 12 – Caldwell Cup, Shepherd Cup, Senior Girls- Cross Country: Anneka van Greevenbroek.

Jocelyn Barriball Cup for the Girls’ Best Sportswoman, Jones Cup, Intermediate Girls: Madison Leake.

The Te Āwhinatia Terrill Cup: Brodie West.

Rusty Groove Award (Richard Done Memorial Trophy) for Senior Musicianship: Marco Brow.

Madison Leake won the 2022 Best Sportswoman trophy. Photo / Supplied

Carina George Award for Senior Art: Lily Nolly.

Simon Raine Award for Senior Photography: Oliver Forsyth.

Burgess Cup for Excellence in Physical Education: Oliver D’Ath.

Prize for Arts and Humanities, Dudley Burrows Prize for Senior History: Grace Welsh.

Warren Orr Memorial Award for Top Woodwind Player, The Higgs Cup for Senior Physics: Ethan Clarke.

Rene Duncan Senior Biology Cup, Tracey Schreiber Memorial Prize for Music, King Cup for Best Musical Performance: Claire Smith.

New Zealand Chefs Association Trophy for Excellence in Year 13 Food Technology, The Prime Minister’s Vocational Excellence Award, Alethea George Trophy for Student Representative on the Board of Trustees: Sydney Fisher.

The Library Prize, Waitara Pharmacy Chemistry Cup and AICA Award for Excellence in Senior Chemistry, Professor David Gauld Fellowship for Statistics, Russell Moir Memorial Prize for Year 13 Science and Mathematics, University of Otago 150th Entrance Scholarship, University of Otago Dux Scholarship, Priscilla Sandys Wunsch Trust Scholarship, Inglewood High School Board of Trustees Prize for Dux: Azriella Harland.

Trevor Hellier Memorial Cup Most Promising Rugby Player: Charlotte Stachurski.

James Paterson Cup Most Improved Rugby Player: Thomas McKerchar.

Fabish and Muir Cup Most Valuable Player 1st XV Rugby: EthanMcKerchar.

L McIntyre Trophy Most Valuable Player Girls’ Rugby: Holly Karauna.

Smart Trophy Most Improved Senior ‘A’ Netballer: Nina Goble.

Dombroski Family Trophy Players Choice Senior ‘A’ Netballer: Kara Costar.

Michelle Hodges Trophy Most Conscientious Hockey Player: Bailey Cooper.

Most Improved Hockey Player: Jack Morgan.

Claire Smith is the 2022 Proxime Accessit. Photo / Supplied

Edgecombe Trophy Most Valuable Hockey Player: Daniel Hall.

Matthew Taylor Memorial Trophy for Outstanding Contribution to Soccer, Inglewood High School Most Valuable Player Boys’ Football: Montrel Mills.

Inglewood High School Most Valuable Player Girls’ Football: Holly Andrews.

Inglewood Cricket Club Most Valuable Player Award: Korben Brocklehurst.

Inglewood Cricket Club Merit Award: Mitchell Mace.

Forsyth Trophy Most Valuable Player Canoe Polo: Martin Small.

Inglewood High School Most Valuable Player Girls’ Volleyball: Rhianna Chard.

Inglewood High School Most Valuable Player Boys’ Volleyball: Nathan Richards.

Inglewood High School Most Valuable Player Girls’ Basketball: Mikayla Pearse.

Inglewood High School Most Valuable Player Boys’ Basketball: Thomas McKerchar.

Inglewood High School Chess Champion: Felix MacKenzie.

Johnston Cup, Junior Girls, Baker Cup, Junior Girls: Anahera Martin.

Brown Cup, Senior Girls: Journi Manser.

Johnston Cup, Junior Boys: Rowan Lucinsky.

Jones Cup, Intermediate Boys: Reef Ward.

Foreman Cup, Junior Girls – Caoimhe: Leslie-Ellis.

Foreman Cup, Intermediate Girls: Sarah Chambers.

Gyde Cup, Junior Boys, Cox Cup, Junior Boys: Mark Chambers.

Harkness Cup, Intermediate Boys: Nicholas Pittwood.

Fabish Cup, Senior Boys: Nathan Richards.

McGrath Cup, Intermediate Girls: Isabelle Wightman.

Maetzig Cup, Senior Girls: Becki Sharrock.

Laurence Cup, Intermediate Boys: Martin Small.

Rowan Cup, Senior Boys: Tyler Riddick.