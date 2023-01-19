Inglewood High School has announced its head boy and girl for 2023. Photo / Google

Inglewood High School’s 2023 head boy and girl are looking forward to leading the school.

Anneka van Greevenbroek says she feel honoured to be head girl of the school.

“In all honesty, I wasn’t planning to go for a leadership role when I came here, in Year 9. This only changed after 2020, when I was inspired by the head boy and head girl of that year.”

Inglewood High School's head girl for 2023 is Anneka van Greevenbroek.

Like Anneka, 2022 head boy Cameron Chambers was also inspired by the 2020 leaders to apply for the position.

“My motivation for applying for head boy came from watching Bailiegh Howatson lead our school in 2020. After watching Bailiegh lead, my hope is to represent Inglewood High School with as much passion, while putting my own swing on it.”

This year, Aneneka is studying biology, chemistry, geography, physics and statistics. Her future career is focused on genetics. For now, she says, her aim is to lead the school as best as she can.

“My aim this year is to help inspire other Inglewood students to think of becoming future leaders, especially with so few in our team this year.”

Cameron Chambers is Inglewood High School's head boy for 2023.

Cameron is also studying biology, chemistry, geography and statistics, as well as agriculture.

“In the future, I plan on pursuing a career in farm management on a high-country sheep and beef farm down south.”