Inglewood Crafternoon Group provides friendship and crafting opportunities

The members have worked on their crafting projects during the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown. Photo / Supplied

An Inglewood Crafternoon Group is giving people the opportunity to complete their craft projects and meet like-minded people.

Kylie O'Keane says she and her friend Rose Battersby had the idea for the group after last year's Covid-19 lockdown.

"We had just got out of lockdown and we were attending a church service. We started talking about craft and we both thought starting a group up in Inglewood would be a great idea."

Kylie says the group had its first meeting in March this year.

"We had spent some time planning to make sure we had a clear plan of how to run the group."

The group meets every second Saturday of each month.

"We have around 10 members and we're hoping to grow."

Kylie says members bring their own craft projects to work on.

"It's an encouraging space for people to work on their projects and to also meet like-minded people. We had one member who wanted to learn how to spin and one of our members taught them. It's the opportunity too for a social catch-up and to have a laugh. It brings a sense of community.

"If people haven't got a craft but want to learn something, or just come for a chat, they're more than welcome."

The members work on a variety of craft projects including card-making, spinning, knitting, and stitching. Photo / Supplied

Rose says the members work on card-making, spinning, knitting, and stitching.

"The members work on a large variety of crafts. People can bring along any craft project they're working on."

She encourages like-minded crafters to join the group.

"When Kylie and I developed the group the idea was to have a social gathering where people could do their crafts with like-minded people. There are plenty of craft groups in the weeks but we wanted ours to be in the weekend to give people who work during the week the chance to attend the meetings as well."

Rose says she can't wait for the group to meet once the alert levels have dropped.

"We have a Facebook group and over lockdown we've been regularly sharing our crafts and checking in. It will be great to see everyone face to face once we're able."

For more information contact Kylie on 021 756 853 or Rose on 022 358 1966.

The Details:

What: Inglewood Crafternoon Group.

When: Every second Saturday of each month, 2pm to 4pm.

Where: The Mamaku Centre.

Cost: Gold coin donation for room hirage, and a small plate for afternoon tea.