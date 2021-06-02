Inglewood Car boot sale a chance for residents to mingle and make some money

Eight cars and one ute turned up to the first Inglewood car sale. Photo / Supplied

Bringing the Inglewood community together is one of the main reasons Lee Horton started the Inglewood car boot sale.

Lee attends the Inglewood Business After Five meetings.

"That's where I came up with the idea. I had heard about Eltham and Hāwera's sales and that gave me the idea. I thought Inglewood would benefit from a car boot sale as well. It's a way for people to sell their art, declutter their house, and make some money. I thought so many people in Inglewood and the surrounding districts could benefit from this."

Lee approached the New Plymouth District Council with the idea.

"They put me in the right direction by telling me who I had to ask. After six to eight weeks I had permission."

Lee hopes the car boot sale will bring the Inglewood community together.

"When it gets bigger more people will be involved. It's a way to meet people in our community. By having a clean-out people may be able to make a little bit of money which can make all the difference."

The first Inglewood car sale took place on May 16.

"We had eight cars and one ute show up, which is impressive for the first one. There was a wide range of things, from car parts to old suitcases, bric-a-brac and kindling. I've received a lot of positive feedback. I hope it grows and grows and becomes something everyone enjoys."

Lee sold her craft works at the car boot sale.

"I make simple macramé plant holders using old lampshades. These were very popular at the sale. People really love upcycled items."

The sale will take place every Sunday in the old railway station car park on Matai St.

"I thought it would be a great place as it generates a lot of foot traffic."

She says there is no cost for stallholders.

"People can just rock up on the day and park their vehicle."

The Details:

What: Inglewood Car Boot Sale.

When: Every Sunday 8.30am-2pm weather permitting.