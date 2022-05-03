Emma Boyd will run 378km over six weeks to support Parafed Taranaki. Photo/ Supplied

Each time Inglewood businesswoman Emma Boyd tightens her laces and gets ready to run, she is doing it with an important organisation in her mind.

Emma will run 378km (nine marathons) over six weeks to support Parafed Taranaki, an organisation that focuses on growing and developing sports, recreational and play opportunities for differently-abled people within Taranaki.

She says the organisation is close to her heart.

"My partner's daughter has Marfan syndrome and is part of the Parafed Taranaki community. I went to one of their athletics events one evening and I was overwhelmed by these people doing their best, with no ego, and the support of their families. It was very inspiring and I was overcome with the idea to support Parafed Taranaki."

Emma says she often runs 40km a week and decided to push her limit by running 60km a week.

"I think running is very important, both physically and mentally. This seemed like the most appropriate way to support Parafed as they're all about sport and physical activity."

Emma hasn't run alone.

"An event was organised where the Parafed Taranaki community ran some of my weekly marathon with me at the Inglewood TET Stadium and Events Centre. It was an amazing evening and very supportive."

When Emma started, she didn't have a particular goal in mind.

"I just knew I wanted to raise as much as I could. When the donations started to climb, I thought $1000 would be awesome and it kept climbing. I've now raised over $2300 and I would like to reach $3000."

During the school holidays, Emma has had to take a break to look after her children and run her business.

"It's been very busy but this week I will be back out running to complete the last two weeks."

Emma runs around the streets of Inglewood and as far as Egmont Village to complete her weekly marathons.

"I'm blessed to live in a place where I can also explore nature and see all of the beautiful sides of Taranaki."

■ To donate, visit givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/running-for-parafed-taranaki.