Inglewood author Helen Griffiths hosting lockdown quizzes for students

Helen Griffiths is hosting the quizzes each Thursday. Photo/ Supplied

An Inglewood author is hosting weekly online quizzes for students in lockdown.

Helen Griffiths says the idea for the quizzes stemmed from her book tour for A Treasure Beyond Measure.

"I toured the country hosting book tours and I had online book tours as well which reached the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa and Vietnam. The most popular part of the presentation is the interactive game part so I expanded on that to make the quiz sessions."

The quizzes are run virtually through Zoom. Each quiz has six rounds with 10 questions.

"The rounds are children's books general knowledge, naming the animal, baby animal quiz, questions about my book A Treasure Beyond Measure, and a round on collective nouns which ties in to my book as it takes readers on a collective noun safari."

The quizzes have run for two weeks and Helen Griffiths says she has about 50 students joining.

"They come from all across the country with some from Taranaki, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, and Otago. It's really cool to see the screen filling up with eager faces who are keen to take part in the quizzes."

She hosts the quizzes every Thursday.

"As long as the students enjoy them I'll keep running them. I'm really enjoying it."

She says the quizzes are a great way to have some light entertainment.

"It's all about lightening the mood in lockdown and it's the chance to check in on people and make sure they're doing okay. To have people join the quiz is a real priviledge."

The quizzes take place every Thursday via Zoom at 4pm. The link can be found on the A Treasure Beyond Measure Facebook page.