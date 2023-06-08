One of the stallholders sold art at the last market.

A Stratford market is offering people the chance to stock up on baked goods and second-hand items while supporting the Stratford A&P Association.

Stratford A&P Association junior vice-president Renee Beck says the market was meant to be a one-off thing.

“The success of that event has meant we’ve kept it going.”

The market takes place once a month during autumn and winter at the Stratford A&P Showgrounds.

“There seems to be heaps of markets in the summer months but not many in winter. We wanted to fill the gap. We chose a specific weekend that wouldn’t interfere with any other markets.

“We want to be courteous of the other markets in the region so our stallholders can attend as many markets as they want without having any clashes.”

Renee says the market takes place in the Old Skinner Hall at the showgrounds, meaning wet weather won’t stop it running.

“We have a lovely and warm indoor space for our market. We installed heat pumps in the venue last year so it’s nice and cosy.”

The market attracts a variety of stall holders who sell items ranging from craft to home-baked goods and gently used second-hand items, says Renee.

“At the next market, one of our vendors will be selling fudge, soup and some coffee. We always have a large variety of items at our markets.”

Renee says it’s not just baking people can get on the day, with a nearby crop swap running at the same time meaning people can also get plenty of fresh fruit and veg.

Taking place in the A&P Showgrounds barn, the crop swap enables people to bring in their excess crops and swap them for fruit and vegetables they need.

“It’s a wonderful initiative. We run our market on the same day as the crop swap so people can come check out the market and then swap their crops.”

She says there are still a few spots left for stallholders at the next market.

“Each exhibitor pays $10 for a space which goes towards the maintenance of the old Skinner Road Hall in the showgrounds. If there are any extra funds they go towards signage and advertising for our Market Days.”

The details:

What: Stratford market and crop swap

When: Saturday June 17, 9am-1pm. Stratford Crop Swap starts at 10am. The market runs on the third Saturday of each winter month

Where: Old Skinner Hall, Flint Rd.

Other: For more information visit the Stratford A&P Association Facebook page