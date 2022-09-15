Watching a show in the Spiegel Tent is always an experience. Photo / Supplied

Roll up, roll up - festival fans in Taranaki are in for a treat with an exciting, world-class lineup of performers and acts coming to the region for the popular Taranaki Arts Festival Spiegel Fest this November.

Live music, comedy, circus and more will be on show when the Pacific Crystal Palace Spiegeltent and iconic festival Spiegel Fest return to the Puke Ariki Landing between November 10- 20.

Spiegel Fest kick-starts the Taranaki Arts Festival's official festival season for 2022-2024 and gives audiences even more reason to celebrate the end of the year and approaching summer.

The Spiegel Fest lineup was announced at the official festival launch on Thursday night, and includes something to appeal to every taste.

Taranaki Arts Festival artistic director Megan Brown says she is excited to see the festival come to life after Covid disrupted plans for the previous arts festivals in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

"After a challenging few years, we all deserve a celebration! We don't think there's a more fitting way than with the return of the iconic Spiegeltent to Puke Ariki Landing and an end-of-year party rich with music, comedy and theatre."

A guaranteed highlight of the show, likely to sell out fast, is Rebel, a David Bowie-inspired, glittering glam rock non-stop live circus tribute to the original rock rebel - David Bowie. Phenomenal acrobatics combine with breathtaking aerials and fantastic live music to create a show audiences will never forget.

Rebel mixes glam rock and circus and is sure to be popular with festival fans. Photo / Supplied

More amazing acrobatics, along with spandex and high-vis will feature in Werk It!, a high-energy, acrobatic comedy romp featuring Australia's hottest acrobats and plenty of sass.

Aotearoa New Zealand is packed full of talent as well, and Spiegel Fest will also showcase an array of artists from across Aotearoa, including Taranaki. Festival favourite Rutene Spooner returns with his new show, Thoroughly Modern Māui, and Kiwi comedians Eli Matthewson and Morgana O'Reilly will bring plenty of laughs. Swell: Musical Tides is a musical debut featuring some of the best Taranaki songwriters and musicians, including Barnaby Weir of The Black Seeds and Fly My Pretties fame.

Spandex, circus skills and plenty of sass will combine in Werk It! Photo / Supplied

"The programme celebrates our local community, talented local creatives, and the best from across Aotearoa and sees the long-awaited return of artists from overseas. We've programmed the festival with performances around the wider region, Waitara, Hāwera and Ōpunake so that the vibrancy and excitement these shows bring reaches beyond the New Plymouth CBD," Megan says.

Suzanne Porter, Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (TAFT) chief executive, says Spiegel Fest timing is perfect for the region leading into the festive season. The venue offers a unique and memorable night out for end-of-year celebrations.

"The Spiegel Fest tent and festival precinct is a fantastic venue to host large groups. In 2019, it was hugely popular for everyone looking for a unique way to celebrate the end of the year. We're encouraging ticketholders to make a night of it, get out and enjoy our CBD's hospitality. The timing of our programme means you can enjoy an early show, pop out for a drink and bite to eat or enjoy the festival precinct, then head back in for one of our late-night performances."

Festival naming partners Baker Tilly Staples Rodway are counting down till November and are equally enthusiastic about the return of live shows to Taranaki, says Daimon Stewart, Baker Tilly Staples Rodway Taranaki managing director.

"We're excited to be the major sponsor of Speigel Fest again this year! After two years without it, we can't wait to see the Taranaki community out and about supporting the arts, having a fun night out, spending quality time together and feeling and experiencing something positive. TAFT has put together an amazing programme that everyone will enjoy, so we're counting the days until we can see the impressive Spiegel Tent go up! As major sponsors, we would encourage you to peruse the programme, plan to see some shows and be part of our region's supportive arts community. See you there."

Taranaki Arts Festival's 2022-2024 season includes four festivals over the two-year cycle that kicks off with Spiegel Fest this November.

In 2023 the popular four-day Right Royal Cabaret Fest returns to warm up winter in June, and in October, TAF will present re:imagine, a new 10-day festival celebrating the arts.

The festival format concludes with Winter Fest in 2024 with a complement of music, theatre and comedy alongside the popular literary programme.

"These four niche festivals aim to grow the festival's reach and provide an exciting range of arts experiences for our community. Alongside each celebration will be the well-attended school programme and four regional programmes," Megan says.

The Spiegel Fest 2022 programme is full of entertainment for all ages, and tickets are expected to sell fast, says Suzanne, who adds that events such as this one are only possible thanks to the support of a large team of people, including those who buy tickets and support the shows in person.

"We can't wait to see the city, and region, come alive with arts and events as we edge towards the end of the year. Our team love what they do and works hard to deliver world-class events for our people, and we certainly wouldn't be able to deliver or present the calibre of performances on offer without the support and commitment from our festival partners, patrons, and sponsors."

For tickets and the full lineup, head to spiegelfest.co.nz

The details:

What: Taranaki Arts Festival Spiegel Fest

When: November 10 - 20, 2022

More: www.spiegelfest.co.nz