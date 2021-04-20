Huiakama School pupils enjoy showing councillors around school

Stratford district councillors and staff stopped in at Huiakama school.

Huiakama School pupils had special visitors last week.

Stratford district councillors and staff stopped at the school for lunch and a visit on their way to Whangamomona for their annual council meeting in the republic.

After lunch the pupils split into groups and took the councillors on a tour of the school.

Riley Hill, 8, and Selwyn Iremonger, 12, enjoyed showing mayor Neil Volzke and councillor Gloria Webby their favourite spots at the school.

"My favourite place is the boys' hut because it's a place where we can hang out," says Riley.

Riley Hill, 8, and Selwyn Iremonger, 12.

Selwyn enjoyed taking the guests on the tour.

"It's really great that they could come out and see the school and also have lunch with us as well. I liked showing them the boys' hut as all of us boys helped to make it."

The pupils then handed the mayor letters they had written asking if a rubbish drop-off could be placed at the school. In receiving the letters, Neil said waste minimisation was an important subject.

"The council is looking for how to encourage recycling and waste minimisation so I'm impressed with your idea about the rubbish drop off."

He says councillors and staff enjoyed the hospitality shown by the school.

The pupils handing mayor Neil Volzke their letters.

"I was shown around by Riley and Selwyn and they gave me a great tour of the school. Thank you for providing the great food. It was great to see the school is on a good track in their enviro journey."