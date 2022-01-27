A household contact of the confirmed Taranaki Covid-19 case has tested positive.

Taranaki DHB's Covid-19 response manager Gillian Campbell says the new case has been isolating since their family member was confirmed as a close contact from the Air New Zealand flight last week.

"Both positive cases have been isolating at home and receiving support from our Care in the Community team via their GP and Tui Ora."

Taranaki's Public Health Unit has interviewed both people with the infection and at this stage, there are no new locations of interest that have been identified.

She confirms around 35 people have been identified as close contacts locally, and all of them are isolating and getting tested.

"We appreciate the cooperation from each person we're dealing with. Everyone has been understanding of the current situation and very compliant, and we thank them for that. It is possible we may see more cases following the news that some people tested positive for Covid-19 who were at the Waikato music festival Soundsplash."

She says there's been a number of local teenagers accessing testing centres.

"We're asking people who went to the event to be extra vigilant about any symptoms and to get a test immediately if they feel unwell with cold or flu-like symptoms. Please self-monitor for symptoms for ten days and if you do get a test, then isolate at home until a negative result is returned."

Studies from the United Kingdom show that the top five Covid-19 symptoms are a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat.

"It is important that people are aware that even mild flu-like could now be Covid-19."

Testing remains steady throughout the region this week with a number of close contacts from the Air New Zealand flight preparing for their day 8 Covid-19 test, continued surveillance testing at Port Taranaki and people getting tested for symptoms.

Gillian says testing teams have been doing a brilliant job servicing the community and are prepared for upscaling the testing workforce if needed.

"We are doing all we can to plan and prepare for the disruption of Omicron, and strongly encourage our community to do the same. Have your home plan ready, get your household vaccinated immediately and keep following the Red setting guidelines. It's the best way to protect you, your whānau and our community."