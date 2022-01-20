Anyone who wants to light an open fire will have to apply for a permit. Photo/ Unsplash

As of today, the Taranaki region has moved to a restricted fire season.

Anyone who wants to light an open-air fire will have to apply for a permit and follow the conditions listed on the permit.

Fire and Emergency Taranaki district manager David Utumapu says by putting these restrictions in place, they can provide advice to the public around safe fire use before it's too late.

"It's been hot, and at times windy in Taranaki this summer. These are conditions that make it very easy for a fire to get out of control.

"Managing these fires now will prevent problems later. We want everyone lighting fires this summer to be safe and aware of the weather conditions. If it's hot and windy, please don't light a fire."

■ For more information around lighting fires in a restricted fire season, or to apply for a permit, visit checkitsalright.nz.