The inaugural meeting took place at Kānihi Mawhitiwhiti Pā. Photo / Supplied

South Taranaki's district councillors were sworn in at its inaugural meeting for the new term.

The meeting took place at Kānihi Mawhitiwhiti Pā today - it's the first time it has taken place at a marae.

A pōwhiri welcomed the newly-elected members, their friends and family and council staff onto the marae, before council chief executive Waid Crockett opened the meeting and Mayor Nixon, the councillors and community board members were sworn into their roles.

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon says he's excited by the new council and the calibre of the elected members.

"With a huge raft of government reforms and the effects of Covid-19 still impacting [us], it's a challenging time, but also one which provides a unique opportunity to be involved in the changing face of local government. The rewards certainly outweigh the challenges, and our council's success has always been our ability to work together for the good of all South Taranaki residents."

The new councillors were sworn in on October 27. Photo / Supplied

Three new councillors (Te Aroha Hohaia, Tuteri Rangihaeata and Leanne Horo) and five new community board members (Monica Willson, Heather Brokenshire, Andrew Blanche, Owen Savage and Cheryl Rook) join sitting elected members.

At the meeting, Mayor Nixon also announced that councillor Rob Northcott would be his deputy for a second term.

Two byelections are required early in the New Year for a Te Hāwera General Ward councillor and a Pātea Community Board position, both of which remain vacant.

Nominations for both positions will open on Thursday, November 24, with voting opening on 26 January, 2023.