Hand-held hoses can only be used on specific days, depending on your house number. Photo / unsplash

Hand-held hoses can only be used on specific days, depending on your house number. Photo / unsplash

High temperatures and low water levels have led to water restrictions in Stratford today.

A notice on the Stratford District Council website says Pātea River levels have reached the point where limiting water use is required to maintain minimum river flow.

"This means we must impose restrictions on nonessential water use."

The water restrictions apply to properties using the Stratford, Toko or Midhirst water supplies and include a ban on sprinkler and irrigation systems and on unattended hoses.

Houses with even numbers can use a hand-held hose on even-numbered days while houses with odd numbers can use a hand-held hose only on odd-numbered days.

People can help firther conserve water in the district by turning off taps and fixing any leaking taps and pipes.

The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

Water conservation tips, and more information around the need for water restrictions can be found online: www.stratford.govt.nz/our-services/water