Healthy Food: Stratford students enjoying free school lunches programme

Clockwise from back left: Leona Katene and Reggae Ngatai, both 10, Shayne Watson, 9, and Charlie Kerr and Ryder Pitcher, both 10, give the free school lunches a thumbs up.

A nationwide free school lunches programme is keeping students engaged and ready to learn.

Forty schools from the Taranaki region are part of the Ka Ora, Ka Ako school lunches programme.

Two of the schools benefiting from the programme are Stratford High School and Stratford Primary School. The lunches are being provided to the schools by Compass Group New Zealand.

Stratford High School principal Cameron Stone says the students' uptake of the lunches has been positive.

"We started receiving the meals at the beginning of the term. As a school we are very grateful to be part of the programme. The opportunity to eat a healthy meal each day is very positive."

He says the meals cater to the dietary requirements of the students.

"There are vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, and meals that suit other dietary requirements. There is a two-week menu and they have started trialling different meals, which the students have liked."

He says eating healthy has many benefits.

Last Monday the students enjoyed bacon frittata with onion marmalade, barbecue corn snacks, chickpea, beetroot and carrot salad with feta, and a mandarin.

"Healthy meals mean the students are full and fuelled for the day. It help them learn and keep engaged throughout the day."

He says fruit is also available for the students.

"The uptake to the free fruit has been very positive as well. There are extra meals throughout the day from the students who don't partake in the programme. There is no wastage, the food is well utilised by students taking an extra meal or we offer them to members of the community."

The school lunches are also providing the opportunity for all the students to eat together, he says.

"On swimming sports we had a large school picnic. All the students sat on the field with their lunches. It was great to see as they develop the connections by sitting down, eating together and talking."

Last Wednesday the students enjoyed roast beef salad and tomato chutney sandwiches, a banana and bran muffin, potato salad, and an apple.

The programme began in other parts of New Zealand last year. Some schools from the Taranaki region started the programme this term, with other schools set to start later in the year.

By the end of this year, more than 200,000 students from 829 schools and kura across New Zealand will be receiving the free school lunches.

Last Monday's meal.

Stratford Primary School principal Jason Elder says the pupils enjoy the school lunches.

"They're really liking the school lunches and I've heard a lot of positive feedback."

He says one of the benefits is that every pupil gets a lunch.

"It means there's no discrimination as every child is getting one. Eating healthy also helps their brains and keeps them engaged and ready to learn."