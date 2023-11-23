An artist's impression of Te Ramanui o Ruaputahanga.

South Taranaki residents will be able to enjoy a hot drink or even a meal at Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga when it opens in 2024.

Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga, which will be Hāwera’s new library, arts and iSite centre, will include a café - The Gathering. The café's co-owners Beth McKenzie and Helen and Phil D’Ath are thrilled to base their latest enterprise in the heart of Hāwera, says Helen.

“This exciting venture marks a significant expansion for our team, bringing our innovative approach to dining to this iconic location. We’re delighted to be working alongside STDC as Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga provides an ideal canvas for us to showcase the incredible talent present in our region. We see the new space as more than just a café/restaurant; it will be a culinary haven where locals and visitors can savour the richness of Taranaki’s food culture.”

She says the menu will celebrate local producers.

“The kitchen garden produce will add a distinctive touch to every dish and demonstrate our commitment to sustainability.”

South Taranaki District Council group manager of community services, Rob Haveswood, said the team is excited to work with Helen, Phil and Beth.

“They are experienced operators through their current venture, Ohangai. Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga is a key part of the Hāwera Town Centre Revitalisation project. This exciting new cafe will make the area even more attractive to residents and visitors.”

Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga is expected to open in the second half of 2024.