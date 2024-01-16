Ebony Kalin (18) standing in front of the Hāwera water tower with her acceptance letter from Duke University on Wednesday, January 10. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Ebony Kalin (18) standing in front of the Hāwera water tower with her acceptance letter from Duke University on Wednesday, January 10. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A South Taranaki teenager has earned a spot at a prestigious American university.

Ebony Kalin (18) is the only Australasian student of the 25 international students selected for early acceptance at Duke University this year.

She says being accepted into the university is her best achievement yet.

“You can only succeed if you put in the time and effort. I believe the admission to Duke University is a reward for my dedication.”

Duke is rated seventh of the 431 American universities and 25th globally.

“It’s crazy to think that a country girl from South Taranaki is part of the small number of international students chosen for such a prestigious school.”

She says finding out she was accepted into Duke was the perfect way to end 2023.

“I had lots of good things happen last year but getting into such a prestigious university is a highlight.”

Among those many good things was being the first student to receive dux at the newly-opened Te Paepae o Aotea, formally opening last year after the merger of Hāwera Intermediate and Hāwera High schools. Being named Dux topped off a high school career in which she had received the award for top academic student each year.

Originally Ebony was planning to head north this year to study for a Bachelor of Law and Political Science at the University of Auckland and had received a total of $34,000 in scholarships for this.

Now, that plan has changed dramatically and she is busy applying for international scholarships instead.

Having been named 2023 Dux at Te Paepae o Aotea’s senior prizegiving, she was invited back to the school to speak at the junior prizegiving in December. It was just a couple of hours after delivering that speech - which focused on not limiting your potential, that she received the news she had been accepted by Duke.

“My speech was about achieving our version of success and that we are our only boundaries. Once I returned to work I saw the email with the news that I got in. I was so overwhelmed and shocked It showed that my speech was right, success knows no boundaries except the ones we make.”

Ebony says she wrote and submitted two essays as part of the application process. The first was about why she wanted to go to the school. In the second she wrote about being from a small town and her belief that people’s success isn’t limited to where they come from.

Now that she has been accepted, Ebony’s next step is applying for scholarships.

“The scholarships I had for Auckland University don’t count anymore. So I’m now applying for scholarships and seeking financial support. I have a summer job at the South Taranaki District Council so I can start saving. It will cost me roughly $125,000 to cover all the fees and costs associated with the university and studying there for four years.”

Moving to North Carolina will be a definite change from living on a dairy farm in Auroa, she says.

“I researched and found out that Duke University is 8600 acres (3500 hectares). It works out to be double the size of Hāwera.”

Ebony Kalin (18) received early acceptance to Duke University. Photo / Alyssa Smith

She still plans to study for a Bachelor of Law and Political Science, with her love of politics inspired by her time as a Youth MP. In 2022, at age 16, Ebony was selected as the Whanganui electorate Youth MP by then-Labour MP Steph Lewis.

“This would have to be one of my most proudest achievements. There were only 120 MPs and it was open to rangatahi aged 16-24. This one time when I delivered a speech in parliament, I received a standing ovation. I’d be debating against post-graduate students so receiving that kind of praise was a big highlight.”

She says the Youth MP experience led to other opportunities, including being a member of the New Zealand embassy of Ireland youth council, becoming the first student representative for the Taranaki Schools Sports Association and starting Empower Youth, a place for rangatahi to share their opinions with South Taranaki Council.

“During Youth Parliament, I’d talk to people about youth councils. I noticed South Taranaki was lacking in that area. With the council’s help, I completed my goal of starting a youth group in the district. Empower Youth doesn’t just benefit the district’s youth, but also supports the development of youth leaders that are the future of South Taranaki.

She will have plenty of support at university, with Ebony signed up for the school’s Focus Program.

“During the first semester, I’m in a group with 18 other students. Duke University is a very community-orientated school. There are so many opportunities waiting for me.”

Her family is supportive of her decision, she says.

“They’ve always helped me and my three siblings achieve. Our parents aren’t the type to say no but instead ask how they can help make it happen. They’ve driven me to countless hockey games and speech and drama competitions. Last year Mum drove me to Auckland for the Race Unity Speech competition, where I received an award.”

She says her parents always taught Ebony and her siblings that they can achieve anything they put their minds to.

“They’d always say the world is our oyster and I took that literally. I’m so thankful to my parents, family, friends and all the mentors who have supported me on my journey.”

Ebony’s semester starts in August.

“My family is coming with me for move-in day. I’m happy they’ll be there with me. We’re going to make a holiday of it and we’ve planned heaps of stops along the way.”

She says being accepted into her dream school shows that if you put your mind to it, anything is possible.

“Success comes to those who dare attempt to challenge themselves.”







