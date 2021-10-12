Hāwera Repertory's production Love Begins at 50 back on track

Lorraine Wilkie, Anne Larcom, Deborah Clough and Shane Martin rehearsing. Photo/ Supplied

After being derailed by Covid-19, Hāwera Repertory Society's production of Love Begins at 50 is back on track.

Love Begins at 50 by Raymond Hopkins, directed by Charles Pittams, will play in December at the Hāwera Repertory House.

The farce tells the story of Anita and Clive Debanks, a couple who have been married for 28 years. However, Clive is yearning for a final fling.

He chooses three prospective partners from the Lonely Hearts column in the local paper. The same paper is offering a Caribbean cruise in a competition to find the perfect married couple. Anita enters the competition but keeps it a secret from Clive.

Charles likes farces and says the new timing of the play will work well.

"They're humorous, light-hearted and it will be a good production for the Christmas period.

"I've directed a lot of productions and farce is my favourite type. They lift people's spirits and I like the idea of people having their spirits lifted. Humour is one of the lubricants of life, it helps us handle things."

The production was set to play in August but was postponed due to Covid-19. Charles says during a rehearsal the cast was made aware of the move back to lockdown in August.

"We were set to show on August 20. We were all gutted by the news really, we had worked so hard."

The original venue was Hāwera Memorial Theatre but when Charles went to rebook the venue for the play, it wasn't available.

"A lot of people have had to rebook their events so unfortunately there were no spare places that we could use. So we decided to change the venue to the Repertory House."

The smaller venue means there will be a smaller amount of tickets.

"The room only sits 50 people and with the Covid-19 regulations, we may be only able to use two-thirds of that space due to social distancing."

The cast is back rehearsing.

"We're all looking forward to it and happy it can go ahead."

He says tickets are selling fast.

"If people don't want to be disappointed I encourage them to get in quick."

The Details:

What: Love Begins at 50

Where: Hāwera Repertory House.

Dates: Friday, December 3, 7.30pm; Saturday, December 4, 7.30pm; Sunday, December 5, 4pm; Monday, December 6, 7.30pm; Tuesday, December 7, 7.30pm; Thursday, December 9, 7.30pm; Friday, December 10, 7.30pm; Saturday, December 11, 7.30pm.

Tickets: $30 per person, email info@hawerarep.org for tickets.