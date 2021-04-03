Hāwera Repertory ready to take audience on a musical journey through the decades

Shaun Campbell and the male ensemble picture din rehearsal for the musical number Those Canaan Days from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo / Supplied

A journey through the decades is on the programme for Hāwera Repertory Society this year.

The society is celebrating its 75th jubilee this year, with a special production set to take the audience on a trip down memory lane through song and script.

Through the Decades is directed by Russ Standing and is a variety show offering something to appeal to everyone he says.

"It features songs from musicals and shows ranging from Annie to Les Mis. Young or old, everyone will find something they enjoy in it."

Russ himself has a long association with Hāwera Repertory Society, and it isn't his first time putting together a jubilee show for the group - in 1995 he put together the celebration for the 50th jubilee of the society.

While the society is celebrating 75 years, there has been a strong and proud tradition of theatre in Hawera itself for even longer he says, adding the society has had many firsts in New Zealand when it comes to the performing arts.

"We have a couple of comperes for the night who will take the audience on the journey through the decades of great plays and musicals we have put on here, and they will also share with the audience some of those special moments and achievements the society has had along the way."

It was the Hāwera Repertory Society, he says, that had the New Zealand premiere of Half a Sixpence, a musical comedy based on the 1905 novel Kipps by H. G. Wells.

"Over the years we have had many wonderful actors and singers associated with the society, and there have been some great productions over the years."

Rehearsals are in full swing now for the variety show, and Russ says it represents everything that is great about theatre.

"On stage we have members of the Hāwera Memorial Theatre Trust Choir, lots of Hāwera Repertory Theatre people along with some who have never performed with us before and that is exactly what theatre is all about, bringing people together."

With a total of 30 adults cast in the show, including 12 leads, and a children's chorus of 20, rehearsals have been plenty of fun he says, and the talent is shining through.

"They have all done exceptionally well, I am really pleased with the show we have put together."

Hāwera Repertory Society presents Through The Decades, directed by Russ Standing. April 10-16 at Hāwera Memorial Theatre. Tickets available through iticket.co.nz or from the South Taranaki iSite.