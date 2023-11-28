Santa Claus will be at Hāwera Presbyterian Church to have breakfast on December 9. Photo / Unsplash

Forget the milk and cookies, Santa is planning on breakfast in Hāwera next month, and children are welcome to join him.

The breakfast is an annual event organised by Hāwera Mt View Lions, and takes place on the day of the town’s Christmas parade.

Organiser Joan Gilberd says Santa and his elves are stopping in at Hāwera Presbyterian Church for breakfast before the Bizlink Hāwera Christmas Parade and street festival.

“He’s looking forward to it.”

She says the Lions Breakfast with Santa event is a long-standing tradition.

“We organise this for the kids because how cool is it to share a meal with Santa? It’s something we enjoy doing for our community.”

There will be a variety of food options to choose from, with scrambled eggs, sausages, spaghetti and toast on the menu, she says.

“We will also have hot drinks available and coffee for the adults.”

Once the children have had breakfast, they can get their faces painted and play a few games.

“Santa will also be handing out lollies to the kids.”

The event is deliberately timed to take place before the parade, says Joan.

“It’s a chance for the kids to have a nice and nutritious meal before they move on and enjoy the festivities on High St.”

Joan says this year they have changed venues.

“In the past, we’ve hosted the event at Kids Barn Kindergarten. We’ve decided to bring the event to the Hāwera Presbyterian Church as it’s an inside venue which means breakfast can happen whether it be sunny or raining. The Kids Barn team are still a big supporter of this event.”

Tickets are required to book a spot at the breakfast, and are available from a couple of people and places, she says.

“This ensures we have plenty of food available. Tickets only cost $5. It’s important to us to offer this experience as affordable as possible for the kids.”

The Details

What: Breakfast with Santa

When: Saturday, December 9, 9am-11am

Where: Hāwera Presbyterian Church, 35 Argyle St

Tickets: available from Kids Barn, T &H Appliances or by calling Joan 06 278 7674

Cost: $5




























