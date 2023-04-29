Hāwera LibraryPlus is celebrating the release of Who is Pa Salt with an event. Photo / Supplied

The highly anticipated conclusion of the Seven Sisters series releases on May 11 and to celebrate, Hāwera LibraryPlus has organised an event.

Hāwera branch librarian Ann-Louise Vonk says the Seven Sisters series was written by author Lucinda Riley.

“She was fascinated with the stars and decided to create a seven-book series around the Greek myths and legends of the seven sisters. The books take readers ‘all over the world’, these are modern-day stories mixed with historical sections. Each book is about a different sister, all of whom are Pa Salt’s adopted daughters. The stories begin after he has died; the sisters each receive a letter that leads them to discover their past and their future.”

She says the last book is co-authored by her son, Harry Whittaker.

“Sadly, Lucinda Riley is no longer with us, after battling cancer for four years. She managed to finish The Missing Sister three weeks before her death in 2021. At that stage, her books had sold over 30 million copies in 35 languages. Fortunately, Lucinda’s son Harry Whittaker finished the last book which everyone is eagerly awaiting.”

She says with a 50-person waiting list for the last book of the series, the library thought the event would be a great way to celebrate the release.

“We thought to ride the wave of popularity, we’d hold a Who is Pa Salt? evening for like-minded souls to talk about the books and share theories before Atlas: The Story of Pa Salt is released on Thursday, May 11.”

Ann-Louise says the series is a worldwide phenomenon.

“It is popular with almost all cultures, in fact over 90 per cent of sales are in foreign languages. It was first published in 2014 and has remained popular with South Taranaki District Libraries ever since.”

The Details:

What: Who is Pa Salt?

When: Wednesday, May 3, 6.30-8pm

Where: Hāwera LibraryPlus

Other: Refreshments available