Adib Ridzuan (left) and Felix Butler, both 14, are making pet beds. Photo/ Supplied

A school project is giving pet animals comfy beds and supporting a local charity.

Hāwera High School students Felix Butler, Adib Ridzuan, and Charlotte Tippett, all 14, Year 10, are making and selling pet beds for a project in their financial literacy class.

Felix says the three signed up for the class to learn valuable skills.

"It seemed like the class would teach us great skills and also be a lot of fun."

For the class, students had to create groups and then plan a business and sell products. Adib says the three decided to sell pet beds after speaking to Felix's mum.

"She is a vet and suggested pet beds as there is a big market for them at the moment."

Felix says deciding what charity to support was easy.

"We went with Taranaki Animal Trust as they're a charity who helps rehome animals and also rely on donations to continue running. We're giving them 20 per cent of the proceeds we've made."

He says the community's support has helped the group to keep up with the influx of orders they've received.

"We get untreated pallets from farmers and purchase the material for the cushions from op-shops. We've received lots of old pillows and duvet covers for the stuffing for the cushions."

The group make the pet beds after school and on the weekends.

"The amount of orders has exceeded our expectations. We're working very hard to give everyone's pet a comfy bed to sleep on."