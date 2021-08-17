Hawera High School: Robotics club team first at Taranaki scrimmage

The Hawera High School senior robotics team placed first with Fielding High School at the scrimmage. Photo/ Supplied

A South Taranaki school has hosted the first Central Robotics Vex Robotics scrimmage to take place in Taranaki.

Hāwera High School hosted the scrimmage at the end of last month.

Competing in the event were 13 senior and 12 junior teams from around Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatu.

Hāwera's senior robotics team of Cullun Wallis, Otis Cleaver, Shalwi Kumar and Paulo Scalia do Vale used home advantage to win their second straight competition this season.

They were in an alliance with Fielding High School in the finals. The two teams took out top place in the Vex Robotics tipping point competition.

Two teams form an alliance and compete in matches. The object of the game is to get a higher score than the opposing alliance by scoring rings, moving mobile goals to alliance zones, and by elevating on platforms at the end of a match.

Hāwera came from qualifying sixth to winning the competition.

Teacher Grant Collie says he is pleased with the result.

"It's great that we've won our second competition."

Grant says the school is keen to see more students involved with robotics.

"We are looking to have a second senior and hopefully at least one junior team competing."

The successful senior team hopes to compete at a national and possible world championship level.

"It'd be great to find local technology partners and sponsors to help us do this. We need to raise around $2500 for a second robot to expand the team and to cover expenses up to nationals."

The next scrimmage is at Massey University in Palmerston North on August 21.