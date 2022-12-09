From back left: Hāwera High School deputy head boy Max Broughton, board of trustees representative Emmanuel Araba, head boy Jordan Dawson, head girl Tayla Steele, all 18, and principal John Rohs. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

A junior prizegiving was the last event on the agenda for a south Taranaki high school.

Hāwera High School has now closed, making way for Te Paepae o Aotea, a co-educational Year 6-15 school to exist on the high school site.

At the prizegiving, the junior students’ successes were celebrated and the final farewells took place.

2022 head girl Tayla Steele, 18, says the prizegiving was bittersweet.

“It’s a real honour to be part of the closure and to have been a leader in the high school’s final year. We sang our school song and that was quite emotional, it really put it into perspective that the school is closing. I guess it allowed that closure for staff and students alike, it was really beautiful.”

School principal John Rohs, who was appointed after former principal Rachel Williams accepted the principal role at Te Paepae o Aotea, says although his arrival was sudden, the friendships and connections he’s made will last a lifetime.

“I am feeling very sad to be leaving Hāwera at the end of this very happy time despite the fact that I was appointed to my role to support the school’s closure, which of course is far from a happy situation for many staff. I have loved the opportunity to engage with the school and help staff navigate the stresses and challenges of the school closing.

“I think that as the year has gone on, most staff have been able to see new opportunities for themselves and start to appreciate that change often brings new and exciting horizons.”

The support from the board of trustees (BOT), staff, students and the wider community made his time at the school memorable, he says.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to work with the school community for these seven months. Hāwera education is losing a giant with the end of Gary Wallis’ involvement as BOT chair. Gary has had a total of 16 years involvement on the boards of Hāwera Primary and Hāwera High schools.

“There would be few BOT members with the wealth of experience that Gary had and which he has provided for the Hāwera educational community.”

The school closure is momentous, he says.

“The school has been part of the fabric of the Hāwera community for just over 100 years. Alumni of Hāwera High are scattered right across Taranaki and further afield of course, but it’s rare to find people in Taranaki who didn’t attend the high school.”

Head boy Jordan Dawson, 18, says he has fond memories at the school.

“This school has been around for some time. One of my most fond memories is the 2019 centennial, where I had the pleasure of escorting a past pupil around the school. They were around 80 years old and showed me their school photos, and even remembered the school song.”

Board of trustees representative Emmanuel Araba, 18, says your formative years are the most important, and he’s pleased to have spent them at Hāwera High School.

“It’s important to attend a school that caters to all your needs and this school just done that for me. We all agree that this new school will do exactly the same for the students to come.”

Deputy head boy Max Broughton, 18, says the change is exciting for the region.

“It brings people to the district with new and different ideas and offers a fresh perspective for the future of schooling in Hāwera.”















