Hāwera High School celebrates success and announces head students for 2022

Principal Rachel Williams with Hāwera High School's 2022 head students (back from left), deputy head boy Max Broughton, head boy Jordan Dawson, (front from left) head girl Tayla Steele and deputy head girl Aaanvi Chand. Photo / Supplied

Hāwera High School has announced its head students for next year.

Tayla Steele is the 2022 head girl.

"It is with great honour and privilege to have been offered the role as head girl. Being born and bred in Hāwera, I must say that is a privilege to give back to such a wonderful school and community. I accept this role with pride, and I am looking forward to working with staff, prefects, parents, students, and the wider community heading into next year."

She says it's exciting times ahead with the announcement of the new school.

"I see this as a great and exciting challenge to help grow our community with its great existing reputation. Sunflowers are always facing the sun, and I also always look towards a brighter future for our school."

Head boy Jordan Dawson says he's always wanted the role.

"At the age of 7, I met the incumbent head boy and witnessed the maturity and respect he held in carrying out his position. Since then, I have aspired to reach such a level, and my appointment as head boy will allow me to apply the skills I have developed."

He says he looks forward to forming stronger relationships with the staff, students, and parents of Hāwera High School.

"As two schools become one, I am excited to work alongside my fellow prefects and community members as we strive to make the schooling of Hāwera a more positive and enjoyable place for all."

As well as the announcement of the head students, senior students celebrated their successes throughout the school year at the annual prizegiving.

Principal Rachel Willams with 2021 dux Mikayla Gavin and runner-up Samantha Yelseth. Photo / Supplied

Dux was awarded to Mikayla Gavin. Next year she is attending Massey University and studying a Bachelor of Accountancy.

"My plan is to come back to Hāwera and work in a local accounting firm."

Next year, dux runner-up Samantha Yelseth will study a Bachelor of Science majoring in psychology at the University of Otago.

"My end goal is to become a certified clinical psychologist, however, I am equally as passionate about physical health as I am about mental health and would love to explore my options within the fields of sports psychology and personal training."

Results:

Dux: Mikayla Gavin. Runner-up to dux: Samantha Yelseth. All-round excellence Year 13 girl: Madeline Pick. Most innovative Māori student, Ngāti Ruanui Trophy: Tarian Nui Luke. Student achieving extraordinary things, Wendy Armstrong Cup: Cullun Wallis. Dux Ludorum girl: Zoe Campbell and Lara Hockly. All-round excellence Year 12 girl: Tayla Steele. All-round excellence Year 12 boy: Max Broughton. All-round excellence Year 11 girl: Ebony Kalin. All-round excellence Year 11 boy: Ethan Elgar.