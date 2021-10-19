Hawera Genealogy Society book fair helps readers stock shelves

The Hawera Genealogy Society book fair had over 100,000 books for sale. Photo/ Supplied

The Hawera Genealogy Society book fair had over 100,000 books for sale. Photo/ Supplied

An annual fundraiser book fair for Hāwera Genealogy Society was a book lover's delight.

The Hāwera Genealogy Society book fair took place earlier this month, and Hāwera Genealogy Society convener Jill Williams says there was something for everyone.

"We had a wide range of books including children's, fiction, non-fiction, hobbies, health, and education as well as puzzles, games, DVDs and cassettes."

With books priced from 50c for children's to $2 for fiction and non-fiction, Jill says the books were flying out the door as people shopped and stocked up their bookshelves.

"We had easily over 100,000 books for sale which we collect all year round in readiness for the fair. We had a steady flow of customers the whole way through. The main thing that was brought was fictional books."

A total of $9000 was raised at the fair.

"The money is going towards shelving and stationery for our expanded rooms."

Jill says the Hāwera Genealogy Society appreciates the donation they receive.

"Some people come into the fair and drop off some books to be donated and leave with new ones. We're so thankful for the support. Something we're always on the lookout for is local history books and we'd be very thankful if people donated their hold local history books to us."