Some members of Hawera Art Club visited the exhibition together last month. Photo / Supplied

The Hāwera Art Club's annual exhibition is currently on show at Lysaght Watt Gallery in Hāwera.

Called Colour Our World, the exhibition runs until October 15.

The Hāwera Art Club was first established in the 1960s by a group of local, enthusiastic artists including Royce Barclay, Jacklyn Edgecombe and Jean Finer. Meetings were held at a shop near the White Hart Hotel, with a local bank providing wall space for the club's yearly exhibitions.

Much has changed since those early days, with members now meeting in the Salvation Army building and holding their annual exhibition at the Lysaght Watt Gallery.

Members come from a range of backgrounds and professions, united in their love of art. Membership gives them access to the club's library of books and DVDs, as well as the chance to attend workshops and field trips throughout the year.

One such workshop is planned for March next year, when club members can join in a two-day workshop with Horowhenua-based landscape artist Dennis Greenwood.

The details:

What: Hāwera Art Club's Colour Our World exhibition

When: Until October 15

Where: Lysaght Watt Gallery, 406 Union St, Hāwera

More details: Contact Cherol Filbee on 0272444953 or by email: Icemaiden@orcon.net.nz