The Whenuakura School Fright Night fundraiser is a thrill-seeker's dream. Photo / Supplied

There will be ghoulies, ghosties and things that go bump in the night at a South Taranaki school’s annual fundraiser event.

Whenuakura School, located between the Pātea and Whenuakura rivers in South Taranaki, holds a fight night fundraiser each year over two weekends at the end of February and the start of March.

School principal Maria Ferris says the event will be a thrill seeker’s dream.

“This year the theme is haunted maize maze.”

The fundraiser has run for six years, with the money raised going back to the school.

“In the past, we’ve fundraised to afford a new teacher and to get a new playground. This year the funds will go towards extra learning support in our classrooms.”

The event is a team effort, she says, with the school community organising and preparing the event.

“They put a lot of work into the props, make-up, costumes and preparing the scenes. It’s appreciated and they always go above and beyond.”

To make the event accessible the school has organised a soft scare event for the two Saturdays.

“The recommended age of the full scare is 14 and over at the parent or caregiver’s discretion. Our soft scare is aimed at people below that age and is also for people that want to come along and not experience the full scare and would rather walk around and see everything.”

The event is popular, with people travelling from North Taranaki, Fielding, Marton and Wellington to attend.

“We have over 1000 people attend this event each year.”

Since spots tend to fill up quickly, Maria encourages people to get in quickly.

“It’s a very enjoyable night. We have food and drink available so people can make the most of it. We look forward to giving everyone a good scare.”

The school is also offering group sessions during the day, where groups can walk through the maze.

“If you have a group interested in this feel free to contact the school.”

The Details:

What: Whenuakura School Haunted Maize Maze Fright Night.

When: Friday and Saturday, February 24 and 25, and Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4. Soft scares on the Saturday sessions from 7-8.30pm. Full scare 8.30pm until late.

Cost: Full scare $20 per person, soft scare $15 per person. Eftpos is available. Food and drink are also available for purchase.

Registration: Text 027 244 7811 to book your spot.




















