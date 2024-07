Hato Hone St John Stratford cadets with one of the collection boxes.

Hato Hone St John Stratford cadets are helping the community this winter.

Until the end of July, the unit is collecting donations of clean warm clothing and blankets.

Hato Hone St John cadets volunteer Donna Millar said the winter warmer initiative would help Taranaki families in need.

“We are looking for donations of jumpers, socks, blankets, gloves, scarves and pants.”

She said it was the first time the Stratford group had done this, with the local businesses stepping in and helping.