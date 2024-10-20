Harcourts Team Taranaki real estate agent Carly Eklund collected $378.60 in the annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal for the NZ Breast Cancer Foundation.

Harcourts Team Taranaki real estate agent Carly Eklund collected $378.60 in the annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal for the NZ Breast Cancer Foundation.

From walking 42km of the Great Wall of China to shaking a bucket, Carly Eklund is passionate about supporting the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation.

On Friday, Harcourts Team Taranaki real estate agent Eklund stood outside New Plymouth Pak’nSave, volunteering two hours of her time to collect funds for the organisation through the annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal.

She raised $378.60 in that time, but the foundation will receive double that amount because Harcourts has matched the total raised by Eklund.

Eklund said Harcourts had been most supportive of her fundraising efforts.

“I’m incredibly proud of Harcourts Team Taranaki and our amazing team supporting me with this event. This cause is close to my heart; with Harcourts matching our fundraising dollar for dollar, our efforts will have even greater impact. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”