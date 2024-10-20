Advertisement
Harcourts agent Carly Eklund honours mother while fundraising for breast cancer support initiatives

Alyssa Smith
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Harcourts Team Taranaki real estate agent Carly Eklund collected $378.60 in the annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal for the NZ Breast Cancer Foundation.

From walking 42km of the Great Wall of China to shaking a bucket, Carly Eklund is passionate about supporting the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation.

On Friday, Harcourts Team Taranaki real estate agent Eklund stood outside New Plymouth Pak’nSave, volunteering two hours of her time to collect funds for the organisation through the annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal.

She raised $378.60 in that time, but the foundation will receive double that amount because Harcourts has matched the total raised by Eklund.

Eklund said Harcourts had been most supportive of her fundraising efforts.

“I’m incredibly proud of Harcourts Team Taranaki and our amazing team supporting me with this event. This cause is close to my heart; with Harcourts matching our fundraising dollar for dollar, our efforts will have even greater impact. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

When collecting the funds, Eklund had a special person in mind she said.

“My beautiful mum passed away from breast cancer in 2019. She was my absolute best friend and I participated to honour her as well as all those affected in the past and present, and for everyone who will face this challenge in the future.”

This isn’t Eklund’s first time supporting the Breast Cancer Foundation. She and her mum raised awareness globally by walking 42km of the Great Wall of China together, raising $7000. They also used to volunteer for the appeal together.

“I’ve also participated in three boxing matches to support the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation. Being a cause so dear to my heart as well as being so grateful for the support that they gave my mum and whānau during this time, it was a no-brainer to do my small part to give back again.”

She said the foundation was an important charity and supporting it was an obvious choice.

“They raise awareness and spark important conversations about the need for getting ya boobs checked. Breast cancer affects not only women but also men and, unfortunately, eight women are diagnosed every day. Additionally, they provide crucial support for those navigating their breast cancer journey, offering resources for both individuals and their whānau, including counselling and community programmes.”

