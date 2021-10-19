Group offers support for those affected by loved ones with addictions

Kirsty Porter and Angela Mason. Photo/ Supplied

A monthly group is offering support and coping strategies for those affected by a loved one with an addiction.

Angela Mason and Kirsty Porter co-facilitate "Families Overcoming Addiction" once a month in Stratford.

Families Overcoming Addiction runs weekly in New Plymouth and Angela says they were approached by different organisations about a need for the group in south Taranaki.

"We received funding from the Ministry of Health to set up a group for south Taranaki. We decided to set it up in Stratford as it's a central location that can cater for people in Stratford and south Taranaki at the same time. We secured a venue perfect for our needs."

The group is solution-focused and offers regular support, information and coping strategies. Kirsty says while they are not counsellors, they are trained in facilitation and have lived experience.

"It's a very supportive environment for people needing help."

Kirsty says there is a need for this support group.

"There's a lot of people who struggle with addiction, meaning there are a lot of loved ones affected as well. It can be quite isolating and people can feel like they're alone and no one will understand. This group offers a sense of belonging with a group of people who understand what you're going through because they also have lived the experience."

• For more information visit www.familesovercomingaddiction.co.nz