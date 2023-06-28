Nikki Spedding riding LV St Nicholas at the event.

The final of Coastal Adult Riding Club’s Winter Dressage series was well attended.

Competitors travelled from Whanganui and North Taranaki to take part. Judges on the day were Kay Bloomfield, of Eltham, and Kathryn Buchanan, of Waitara. The hard=working convener, Maree Collins, was ably supported by a good number of volunteers.

Results: Class 1 Introductory Test B G 2: 1st equal Glenda Schumacher (Poppy), Raye Dimock (Blue) and Lisa Newland (Reverie), 4th Paula Glasgow (Glamour Zed).

Class 2 Training test B G 4: 1st Sheree Espin (Royal), 2nd Helena McLeod (Brixton Park First Lady), 3rd equal Letitia Stevenson (Auctioneer) and Glenda Schumacher (Poppy).

Class 3 Training test J6: 1st Viv Percy (Vollrath L’Oreo), 2nd Sonya Glennie (Tom Brown), 3rd Lisa Newland (Reverie), 4th Letitia Stevenson (Auctioneer).

Class 4 Preliminary test J9: 1st Sonya Glennie (El Diablo), 2nd Emily Perrin (Ruby), 3rd Tania Smith (LSH Constellation), 4th Olivia Benefield (Butterscotch).

Class 5 Preliminary test I-12: 1st Tania Smith (LSH Constellation), 2nd Olivia Benefield (Butterscotch), 3rd Sonya Glennie (El Diablo), 4th Emily Perrin (Ruby).

Class 6 Novice NZRC test 4B: 1st Tracey Bolton (Cajun), 2nd Kirsten Gooch (Affair), 3rd equal Raye Dimock (The Musketeer) and Linda Cruikshank (Chica Bonita).

Class 7 Novice NZRC test 4E: 1st Sarah Bolton (Back for Good), 2nd Tracey Bolton (Cajun), 3rd Kirsten Gooch (Affair), 4th equal Linda Cruikshank (Chica Bonita) and Raye Dimock (The Musketeer).

Coastal Adult Riding Club members’ points trophies: Introductory level Glenda Schumacher, Training level Sheree Espin, Preliminary level Olivia Benefield and Novice level Kirsten Gooch.