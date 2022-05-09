Grays Painters are the naming rights partner for the Taranaki Secondary Schools Rugby for 2022. Photo/ Supplied

Every time a secondary school rugby player gets onto the field, Grays Painters will be backing them.

Grays Painters have become the naming rights partner of Taranaki Secondary School Rugby for 2022. Local high school rugby will be known as Grays Painters Secondary School Rugby.

Grays Painters Secondary School Rugby is scheduled to start on Saturday, May 7 across four male grades and a female grade.

Forty teams are set to take to the fields around Taranaki Maunga representing 10 secondary schools.

Taranaki Rugby participation and development manager Brad Cooper was looking forward to getting Grays Painters Secondary School Rugby under way.

"In 2022 there will be two more sides competing in the Grays Painters Secondary School competitions. The game continues to grow in the Secondary School's girls' space.

"In 2022 all schools will field Under 16 girls' sides and in addition to these teams both NPGHS and SHGC will take part in the newly developed Chiefs Under 18 Girls competition."

He says in a challenging environment, Taranaki Rugby is excited about these outcomes for the community game in the province.

"Taranaki Rugby would like to thank Grays Painters for their support of this crucial community competition that all players and supporters are so passionate about."

Grays Painters managing director Nathan Gray was thrilled to be partnering with the future of Taranaki Rugby and the future of our region.

The firm has a strong reputation in Taranaki as one of the most successful painting contractors in the region.

The business was established in 1956 by Jack Gray and operates Taranaki wide from their Hāwera and New Plymouth offices.

Currently managed by Nathan Gray, grandson of Jack Gray and son of Tony Gray the business delivers a full range of painting services for industrial, commercial, and domestic needs.