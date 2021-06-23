Good in the Hood: St John to receive funding boost from Z initiative

From left: St John community educator Jo Roberts, Liv de Sa, and St John volunteer ambulance officer Malcolm Kendall. Photo / Supplied

St John New Zealand are receiving a financial boost which will ensure they can keep doing "good in the hood".

This year Z has selected 10 national organisations who will receive a share of $700,000 for their Good in the Hood promotion. One of them is St John New Zealand.

St John is one of four local organisations the Stratford community can vote for in this year's promotion.

St John head of community education Jacci Tatnell says the charitable organisation provides healthcare services to the New Zealand public.

She says Z's support through the Good in the Hood community programme is a significant investment in New Zealand children.

"Our share of the initiative will go towards St John's Weaving Wellbeing Whātuia te Waiora programme, which focuses on the mental health and resilience of Year 7 and 8 students."

St John has delivered the programme to 380 tamariki in Taranaki since a pilot was held in the region in term three last year.

Schools that have participated include Highlands Intermediate School, Inglewood Primary School and Ratapiko School.

"We've had some great feedback from participants and we know the funding from Z's Good in the Hood will help us extend our reach across Taranaki. Whātuia te Waiora will provide mental health coping mechanisms to help our tamariki keep their heads above water, not just in the current climate but into the future."

She says the programme will teach young people about character strength and when to call on this in times of challenge.

"In the long term, we can see how this initiative will support our ambitions to reduce the need for emergency care and the number of ambulance callouts. We can truly see the multi-generational impact this funding can have, starting with our young people."