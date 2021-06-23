Good in the hood: Donation helps Hospice New Zealand

From left: Bonnie Sutton, Bev Hartley, and Robin Hodge at the Stratford HospiceShop.

Hospice New Zealand are doing plenty of good in the hood.

Z has selected it as one of 10 national organisations to receive a share of $700,000 from the energy company's Good in the Hood promotion.

Hospice New Zealand is actively involved in research and education, workforce development, establishing standards of healthcare, providing information and advice to hospices, stakeholders and the public, and helping and supporting hospices nationwide.

Taranaki Hospice is one of four local organisations Stratford can vote for in this year's promotion.

Chief executive Paul Lamb says the hospice is the only provider of palliative and end-of-life care in the region.

"Our organisation provides a range of community or hospice inpatient services for patients and their family who are living with life-limiting illness at no cost."

He says Taranaki Hospice helps 190 people across the entire region at any given time.

Taranaki Hospice needs to raise $4.5 million each year to do its work.

"All of the proceeds from our Hospice Shops goes towards covering the cost.

Paul appreciates all of the support received.

"We've always been heavily supported by the community. Without it we wouldn't be able to do what we do."

Hospice is also supported by the Taranaki District Health Board.

