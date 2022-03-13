The free golf lessons are funded by the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund by Sport Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

Free golf lessons are enabling kids to learn more skills and build confidence.

Aaron Moore, one of the organisers, says 55 children have signed up for the 20-week programme this year.

"In the past, when funding was available, we'd teach 10-12 kids. This is the most we've had. This is very exciting as we can build their confidence and teach them new skills in this sport."

The lessons are run in big groups, with 20 children attending each time, with professional coach Grant Moorhead teaching the lessons.

"They learn all the basics, they're keeping active and it's free. Being able to deliver these lessons at no cost is amazing as it eliminates a barrier that could be stopping kids from learning how to play a new sport. Members of the Stratford Golf Club help out as well which is very appreciated."

This year's lessons are funded by the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund by Sport Taranaki. The funding is for programmes or projects delivering play, active recreation, and sport experiences for tamariki aged 5 to 11 and rangatahi aged 12 to 18.

"We're very appreciative of the funding."

He says the programme is as flexible as possible.

"We want this to be as accessible as possible. We have a time at 3.30 and one at 4.30 so families can pick what works best for them."