Glockenspiel creation wins Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust lockdown challenge

Marleigh Linton, 7, with her winning creation. Photo/ Supplied

A sculpture of Stratford's glockenspiel, made out of recycled products, is the winner of Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust's lockdown challenge.

Marleigh Linton, 7, was the winner of the competition.

Safety officer Di Gleeson says the competition involved using recycled materials to create a central Taranaki landmark.

She says the challenge encouraged people to be creative during lockdown.

"They could create whatever iconic central Taranaki landmark they wanted using recycled items and glue and tape. I'm very impressed with the entries we received and how creative people were."

The competition was judged by Llyod Burr, a journalist for Newshub. He says he was impressed with Marleigh's entry.

"This is a wonderful rendition of Stratford's famous landmark. I've chosen it as the winner because of Marleigh's creativity, resourcefulness, and attention to detail."

Di says she is also pleased with how many people are connecting with the CTSCT through the newsletter and Neighbourhood Support.

"We really live in an awesome community."