Give us more reading material: Stratford councillors call for submissions on LTP

Making a submission is easy, and can be done in a variety of ways.

Stratford District councillors Gloria Webby and John Sandford are hoping for plenty of reading material to keep them up at night soon.

They say they hope lots of people will put pen to paper, or fingers to devices, and have their say on the Stratford District Council Long Term Plan (LTP) which is currently out for community consultation.

"The ideas and projects the plan contains will impact everyone in the district," says councillor Sandford.

"So it would be good to get the feedback from as many people as possible to tell us what we have got right as well as what we might be getting wrong. That feedback sets us on the right path."

Councillor Gloria Webby says senior citizens have plenty of wisdom and experience to share and should make sure their views are heard.

Councillor Webby says the more feedback they get, the easier it is for elected members to get the balance right in their decision making.

"When people let us know if they agree or disagree it helps us make sure we are doing the right thing for the community."

John says many of the decisions in the LTP will impact the district a long way into the future.

"So it's important young people make sure they have their say on it all. They are the ones who are going to be left with the bills to pay and the messes to fix if we get it wrong. The decisions being made now impact the Stratford of their future so they need to have their say."

Gloria says it is equally important Stratford's older residents have their say.

"Our senior residents have the wisdom and experience to make valuable contributions when it comes to planning the future of this district. We should listen to their thoughts and I encourage our older residents to make a submission on the LTP."

Councillor John Sandford says the district's young people need to make their voices heard when it comes to planning for the district's future.

Whatever age someone is, the process to make a submission is easy, says John.

"You don't have to write a lot. It can be as simple as writing or typing a few sentences out. You can write it, or you can type it, you can do it online. It's not hard, but it does make sure you get heard on the things that matter to you. If you aren't sure about something in the LTP the first step is to ask someone. Call a councillor, ask us your questions, it is what we are here for."

Gloria says people can also find out more by attending one of the various public consultation meetings on the LTP, or inviting the mayor or a councillor to speak at your group or club's meeting.

"We had the mayor come and talk to the audience at our last Positive Ageing Forum. He talked about the LTP and answered questions from the floor about various council projects and ideas."

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke says he is always happy to talk to community groups about all things council related at any time.

"Communicating councils intentions and plans to our ratepayers is a key function for any mayor and I find the interchange of idea's really invaluable. Council should be heading in a direction that the community broadly agrees with, so we need to know what people are thinking and are we meeting the needs of the people we serve.

All elected members are available to talk to people about the LTP and to answer any questions on it. Their contact details are listed here:

Mayor Neil Volzke: 027 6317 418 or nvolzke@stratford.govt.nz

Deputy mayor Alan Jamieson: 027 533 1167 or alan.jamieson@stratford.govt.nz

Grant Boyde: 027 603 2842 or grant.boyde@stratford.govt.nz

Amanda Harris: 027 698 8291 or amanda.harris@stratford.govt.nz

Rick Coplestone: 06 762 2627 or rick.coplestone@stratford.govt.nz

Vaughan Jones: 027 620 2106 or vaughan.jones@stratford.govt.nz

Peter Dalziel: 06 928 4560 or peter.dalziel@stratford.govt.nz

Jono Erwood: 027 6404 008 or jono.erwood@stratford.govt.nz

John Sandford: 027 496 2278 or john.sandford@stratford.govt.nz

Min McKay: 027 357 6060 or min.mckay@stratford.govt.nz

Gloria Webby: 021 022 62258 or gloria.webby@stratford.govt.nz

Submissions on the LTP are open until Sunday, May 2.

Public Meetings:

• Tuesday, April 13: 3pm Whangamomona Hall

• Thursday, April 22: 7pm War Memorial Centre

• Tuesday, April 27: 7pm Whakaahurangi Marae

You can make your submission online: www.surveymonkey.com/r/StratfordLTP2021

by email: submissions@stratford.govt.nz or in writing by completing the submission form at the back of the consultation document. Post your completed submission form to the council, or drop it to one of the council offices.

Additional forms are available from the Library and i-SITE, Ccouncil's Service Centre on Miranda St, or online - www.stratford.govt.nz/images/LTP2021/SDC-LTP-Consultation-Document-Final-Submission-Form-2021.pdf

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council.