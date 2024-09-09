New Zealand sprinter Zoe Hobbs won the 2023 Sport Taranaki senior sportswoman and overall sportsperson of the year awards. Photo / RNZ

Nominations are now open for the Sport Taranaki sports awards.

The awards, now in their 59th year, celebrated the efforts of the Taranaki sporting and active community, Sport Taranaki chief executive Michael Carr said.

“Whether the volunteers who make a big impact behind the scenes, our coaches, match officials or players, they all play their part and make valuable contributions. We are lucky to have some outstanding Taranaki sportspeople, and taking the time to celebrate their success gives our whole community a boost.”

The awards feature 13 categories celebrating clubs, teams, coaches, volunteers and individuals. Taranaki’s Olympians could feature on this year’s winners list because the 2024 Olympics fell within the nomination period, which is October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024.

Last year New Zealand sprinter Zoe Hobbs claimed the senior sportswoman and overall sportsperson of the year awards and, if nominated, is a likely favourite this year after being New Zealand’s first female sprinter to feature at the Olympics since 1976.