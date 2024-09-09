Advertisement
Get your votes in for Taranaki sporting heroes in 2024 sports awards

By Will Johnston
reporter·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
New Zealand sprinter Zoe Hobbs won the 2023 Sport Taranaki senior sportswoman and overall sportsperson of the year awards. Photo / RNZ

Nominations are now open for the Sport Taranaki sports awards.

The awards, now in their 59th year, celebrated the efforts of the Taranaki sporting and active community, Sport Taranaki chief executive Michael Carr said.

“Whether the volunteers who make a big impact behind the scenes, our coaches, match officials or players, they all play their part and make valuable contributions. We are lucky to have some outstanding Taranaki sportspeople, and taking the time to celebrate their success gives our whole community a boost.”

The awards feature 13 categories celebrating clubs, teams, coaches, volunteers and individuals. Taranaki’s Olympians could feature on this year’s winners list because the 2024 Olympics fell within the nomination period, which is October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024.

Last year New Zealand sprinter Zoe Hobbs claimed the senior sportswoman and overall sportsperson of the year awards and, if nominated, is a likely favourite this year after being New Zealand’s first female sprinter to feature at the Olympics since 1976.

She could be up against stiff opposition after Lepperton’s Michaela Blyde claimed back-to-back Olympic gold medals with the Black Ferns sevens team.

Woodchopper Jack Jordan won last year’s Sportsman of the Year and has since claimed his third consecutive world trophy in May and shattering his world record.

The junior categories have featured many individuals and teams on the national and international stage.

Last year there were a record 95 nominations, including two Taranaki Sports Hall of Fame inductees — golfer Grant Moorhead and softball player and coach Jarrad Martin.

The event dates back to 1965, when All Black Ross Brown was crowned the first overall winner. All Blacks David Loveridge and Beauden Barrett, Moorhead, jockey Michael Walker and Paralympian Corey Peters have won the top accolade more than once.

Nomination forms are available on Sport Taranaki’s website.

The winners will be announced at the awards dinner on Friday, November 22, at the Devon Hotel.

The 2024 Taranaki Sports Awards categories:

Silks Audit Chartered Accountants Ltd: Overall Sportsperson, The Floatation Sanctuary: Senior Sportswoman, Business Distributors Limited (BDL): Senior Sportsman, New Plymouth Physiotherapy: Senior Sports Team, QP Sport Protection: Junior Sportswoman, Taranaki Secondary School Sports Association: Junior Sportsman , TimberCo: Junior Sports Team, OurCloud: Masters, WR Phillips: Coach, Marsh: Game Official, Clelands Construction: Volunteer, Taranaki Associated Cleaners Ltd: Club , Sport Taranaki: Impact Award

