Heath Helmsmith with a rainbow trout at last year's event. Photo / Taranaki Fish & Game

Stratford’s young anglers are invited to catch a trout at the 26th annual Stratford Kids’ Trout Fishing Day.

On Saturday, December 2, children will be able to fish for trout from 8am until 1pm with help from Stratford Fishing Club members and volunteers.

The event involves the release of 300 large rainbow trout into the scout den pool in the Patea River within King Edward Park, in the heart of Stratford.

Trout remain in the vicinity for several months, complementing the Patea River’s resident brown trout population and providing great fishing for novice and expert anglers alike.

Parents and caregivers can book a 15-minute time slot for their kids by visiting the Stratford i-Site in Miranda St, Stratford, or calling them on 0800 765 6708.

If you would like to volunteer to help kids’ fish on the day, please get in touch with Taranaki Fish & Game on 06 757 9676.