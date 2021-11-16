Garden Edge: Travel suitcase competition encourages creativity

Alice Arnold was the winner of Garden Edge's flora and fauna competition. Photo/ Supplied

A backpack made completely of flora and fauna was the winner of Garden Edge's travel suitcase competition.

Garden Edge owner Lynne Newell has run the flora and fauna competition for four years. This year participants had to make a travel case.

The winner of this year's competition was Alison Arnold who made a backpack. Lynne says she was impressed with the piece.

"She made it out flax and puka leaves. She stripped down the flax and sewed it together. She also adorned it with travel badges made out of seeds. It was an exceptional piece of work that perfectly fit the criteria."

Lynne says there were nine entries and she was amazed by them all.

"Taranaki has a lot of creative people. All of the entries were exceptional, especially the children's they were of an incredible standard."

The competition runs during the Taranaki Garden Festival.

"People always look forward to seeing the creations and the artists always look forward to the challenge. I'm looking forward to seeing what people come up with."