Garden Bird Survey shows Taranaki has increased number of tūī

The number of tūī recorded in Taranaki has risen by 24 per cent in the past five years. Photo / Warren Buckland

Taranaki has gone to the birds, with record numbers of tūī flocking to the region.

The number of tūī recorded in Taranaki has risen by 24 per cent in the past five years – a greater increase than any other region in the North Island.

Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research this week released the results of its 2020 Garden Bird Survey.

The news was good for Taranaki, with tūī increasing by 41 per cent from 2010 to 2020 and 24 per cent from 2015 to 2020. Counts of other native birds were also up over the past five years, with kererū up 52 per cent, pīwakawaka (fantails) 33 per cent and tauhou (silvereye) 25 per cent.

The survey uses statistical techniques to account for variations in sample numbers between regions, providing a simple yet powerful snapshot of bird trends and the health of our environment.

Towards Predator-Free Taranaki's Steve Ellis says this is great news which the community should be proud of.

"The results confirm what we already suspected, which is that the predator control Taranaki is doing is making a real difference for our native species.

"For a while now we've been hearing anecdotal reports about the increase in birdlife. People are noticing more tūī, kererū and other native birds in backyards and farms, parks and gardens and in our urban centres, which is awesome."

Towards Predator-Free Taranaki was launched in 2018, as part of the Government's vision of a predator-free New Zealand by 2050, he says.

"It's an ambitious goal but if we can maintain this momentum, who knows what we can do."

Towards Predator-Free Taranaki's urban project continues to go from strength to strength, with a network of volunteers looking after traps in public spaces. Schools have embraced the vision while backyard rat trapping has become a way of life for many families.

The rural project has reduced stoat numbers by 90 per cent in areas covered to date, with a trap buffer in place all the way around Taranaki Maunga. Landowner support is high, with farmers adding stoats to their long-running possum control.

The 2021 New Zealand Garden Bird Survey runs from June 26 to July 4, with Taranaki residents encouraged to get out in their backyard or a public park to listen and look for 14 common garden birds.

More details along with a downloadable bird tally sheet are at gardenbirdsurvey.landcareresearch.co.nz.

The Towards Predator-Free Taranaki team will also host a bird count event at Pukeiti on June 27 from 10am to noon. Bring your tally sheet and they'll be on hand to help you identify the garden's birds.