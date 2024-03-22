The New Plymouth District Council draft 10-year plan was released for public consultation on Monday, March 18. Photo / NZME

The New Plymouth District Council draft 10-year plan was released for public consultation on Monday, March 18. Photo / NZME

The future of Taranaki’s Brooklands Zoo is one of the main topics in the New Plymouth District Council’s 10-year draft plan.

The zoo, which opened in 1965, needs a $9 million upgrade to bring animal enclosures up to new Government standards. The project would upgrade the meerkat, turtle, birds, agouti and otter enclosures with new standards stating that looking down on animals is no longer an accepted zoo practice.

The zoo upgrades will also create new areas, including a forest discovery area and a nature play zone.

The alternative to the upgrades would be the closure of the popular zoo in Pukekura Park.

Other projects in the proposed plan include a new indoor stadium for the Tūparikino Active Community hub project at a cost of $35m, and spending $16.3m to replace the Bellringer Pavillion in Pukekura Park.

The proposed plan, which was released for public consultation on Monday, March 18, will cost $4 billion.

If adopted, residential rates would increase 9.9 per cent in the first year.

In an emailed press release, New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says the 10-year plan focuses on three key areas: future-proofing the district, sustainability and paying it forward.

“This is to ensure we are looking after our critical infrastructure, accelerating our efforts to care for the natural environment and investing in projects and programmes for future generations.”

Brooklands Zoo is home to many animals, including meerkats. The future of the zoo is one of the key topics in the New Plymouth District Council's draft 10-year plan. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Other ideas in the plan include doubling the $315m spent on renewing local roads, bridges and footpaths, upgrading rural transfer stations, and establishing a regional organic facility with other councils.

Neil said the council was looking at ways to continue to be more efficient while planning for what’s over the horizon.

“It’s important to stress that nothing is set in stone, which is why everyone should have their say.”

Feedback on the plan closes on Friday, April 19, at 5pm. The council will host public hearings on May 1-2 and 7-8 to listen to feedback. Councillors will then deliberate on May 27-28 before adopting the plan in June.

For more information on the plan, go to the New Plymouth District Council website.















