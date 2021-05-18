Fundraising breakfast in Stratford to support Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

From left, Jean Taylor, Mary-Anne McAllum and Sara Skilling with just some of the items available as raffle prizes or in the silent auction on the day. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A delicious buffet breakfast, served up with a silent auction, plenty of raffles and some tasty treats on sale is on the menu at Azure cafe in Stratford this month.

The pink breakfast is the idea of two of the cafe's regulars, Jean Taylor and Mary-Anne McAllum, who wanted to do something to make people pay attention to what they call the "pink elephant in the room".

Mary-Anne has had breast cancer twice, and says she wants more people to talk about breast cancer.

"People don't talk about it enough. We need to change that."

Jean and Mary-Anne often meet up for a coffee and a chat at Azure and when they approached cafe owner Sara Skilling about hosting a fundraising pink breakfast for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ on the premises she was immediately keen to get involved.

"You don't realise until you talk to people just how many people have, in some way, been touched by breast cancer," says Sara, who has been "blown away" by the supportive response of Stratford businesses she has approached so far to donate items for the raffles and auctions the trio are planning for the day.

It isn't the first pink breakfast Jean has been involved in. She is a member of the Stratford Lions, who have held them before, and the group are helping with this one as well.

Jean says she took the idea to the Stratford Lions committee and everyone was happy to support it.

"It's great, because we can be involved and help, but someone else is doing the cooking this time, not us.

"In 2019 we raised $1000 for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ with our pink breakfast, so we are hoping to beat that this year."

Mary-Anne says while the breakfast itself is a great way to raise funds, the most important thing for her is to raise awareness and encourage people to pay attention to their health.

"So many women I speak to say they don't go for a mammogram because they have heard it is painful. Yes, it is uncomfortable, but that is nothing compared to having breast cancer. It's a bit of discomfort in exchange for staying alive."

Mary-Anne knows just how invisible some of the symptoms of breast cancer can be, having had it twice, with a routine mammogram responsible for raising the alarm the second time.

"The first time I had cancer, I had noticed something myself, then had a mammogram to confirm it. The second time I didn't know anything was wrong until the mammogram."

Mary-Anne had a different breast cancer the first time to the second time, and says people aren't really aware of the fact there are different types.

"It goes back to us not talking about the subject enough. Raising awareness really can save lives. The statistics in New Zealand for breast cancer are too high, there needs to be more promotion of the information about the disease and what to look out for, as well as the importance of regular health checks."

As well as the buffet breakfast, which will feature all the usual breakfast favourites from eggs, bacon and hash browns through to pancakes and muffins, there will be a range of raffles and silent auctions on the day, says Sara.

"I will also be auctioning a cake - I haven't decided what sort of cake I am making for the auction yet, but it will be some pink creation in keeping with the theme. We will also have a range of pink themed delicious sweet treats for sale throughout the day, so even if people can't make the breakfast, they can still call in and buy something to support the fundraising efforts."

The amount of $10 from each breakfast will be donated to the fundraiser, says Sara, as well as a portion of the sale of all the other themed items on the day.

Raffle tickets will be selling for $2 per ticket, or 3 of $5, and Sara says she expects on raffle in particular to be popular.

"I am putting together a plant raffle. So many of my customers ask about the plants I have in the cafe, they always ask about cuttings from them, so I am donating some plant cuttings for one of the raffles which I am sure people will be keen to win."

Need to know: Pink Ribbon breakfast: Sunday, May 16, $25 per person. Two sittings, one at 9am, one at 10.30am. Please book in advance at Azure Cafe on Broadway. If you would like to make a donation online, please visit: www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz/page/azurecafes.