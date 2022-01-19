A weekend of fun at Inglewood Mini Golf will raise money for Hospice Taranaki.

Two top Taranaki IT companies are linking up to raise money for Hospice Taranaki next weekend.

Broadband provider Primo and data experts OurCloud will be running Inglewood Mini Golf on the weekend of January 29-30, with proceeds going to Hospice Taranaki.

Jasmine Harrison, Primo's sponsorship co-ordinator says she caught up with the Hospice Taranaki team at the recent Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Awards where the hospice won the Not-for-Profit Excellence Award.

"Paul Lamb, the chief executive, said they were looking at a shortfall of about $4.5 million, so we started talking to them about how we could help them out. And we decided a fun fundraiser would be a good start."

She says Primo contacted fellow New Plymouth IT company OurCloud who were keen to help as Hospice Taranaki has done so much for the community, and for many people they have known personally.

Steve Collett, OurCloud's general manager, says the staff leapt at the chance to help run the event.

"It's pretty cool for two Taranaki tech companies to work together for such a good cause. Our team is really buzzed about it."

The weekend is being called Putts for Bucks and there will be raffles, a barbecue, and other ways to swap money for fun to help this vital service.

The usual entry fees of $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under applies. Because the course is fully covered, Putts for Bucks will go ahead come glaring sun or Taranaki downpour. Current Covid regulations require everyone over 12 to have a My Vaccine Pass.

The Details:

What: Putts for Bucks fundraiser for Hospice Taranaki.

When: January 29-30, open from 10am to 5pm both days.

Where: Inglewood Mini Golf Course.

Cost: $10 per adult and $5 for children 12 and under.

■ For more information please go to the Primo Facebook page.