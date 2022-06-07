According to the Three Waters Reform, Stratford District Council would belong to entity B. Graphic / Department of Internal Affairs

According to the Three Waters Reform, Stratford District Council would belong to entity B. Graphic / Department of Internal Affairs

Barely a day goes by without someone voicing their concerns to me about the Government's Three Waters reforms.

Some are just seeking information while others want to know, are you for it or against it, yes or no?, but I'm afraid it's just not that simple.

A one-word answer on such a huge, complex, multi-faceted issue doesn't sit well. As there are plenty of challenges and taunts coming from advocates on both sides of the debate, I'll try and clarify my position on the Three Waters reforms.

Let's starts with one reassurance. On June 30, 2024 we will turn on the kitchen tap and water will come out as normal, the loo will flush as normal, stormwater will drain away as normal.

On July 1, 2024, the next day, these things will still happen and we will use the same infrastructure and pipes as we have always used. The difference being that council won't be providing the service for our community, instead it will be provided by the new Entity B.

Point being, that we won't be losing the use of the assets that we have built up and paid for over many generations.

Council and the community have not been asked to make any decision on this change. The decision to create the new entity and everything associated with it, has been made by government mandate.

Along the way, councils collectively have been trying to influence the outcomes and the general direction the reforms have taken. There has been some success with 44 recommendations from one working group being accepted and another 30 or so currently being considered.

This falls well short of the expectations of those vehemently opposed to the reforms, who want them stopped all together. But the Government is forging ahead and just last week new legislation to set up the water entities was introduced into the Parliament. The minister has repeatedly used the phrase "the case for change is compelling", and no one should doubt their determination to make this happen.

I'm often asked my view on common questions and I'm happy to share my answers:

· Do I like the ownership arrangements for the new water entities? No.

· Do I like the governance arrangements for the new water entities? No.

· Do I like the size and number (four) of new water entities? No.

· Do I like the fact that council and the community has been denied a choice on the reforms? No.

· Will the community lose its voice and influence over water services? Yes.

· Will the removal of the water infrastructure assets from council's balance sheet have an impact? Yes.

· Will council, without the Three Waters function, be large enough to make the future council economic and viable? Only time will tell.

· Will this lead to the amalgamation of councils? It's quite likely to start the debate at some stage.

· Do I like the protections against future privatisation? They are about as good as we can get, but just like now, a law change can undo that.

· Do I support the introduction of a new water regulator (Taumata Arowai)? Yes.

· And the big hypothetical question – If I had to vote on whether our council should voluntarily join the new water entity or stay out, how would I vote? Answer – I would vote NO and stay out.

Other additional factors influence my thinking here. There are conflicting financial reports that only serve to confuse the situation.

The Government's own financial analysis states major benefits and savings for consumers, everyone's a winner. Whereas other reports are critical and conclude the numbers are flawed and that the benefits simply won't accrue.

In response, these tit for tat arguments have been dismissed by advocates of the reforms leaving us wondering who we should believe. As the mayor of a small district like Stratford, all I can say is, that it is a hell of a gamble and an expensive mistake if they get it wrong.

Another aspect that bothers me is that the whole debate has focused on drinking water; remember the demeaning cartoons that featured on out TV screens only a few months ago? In comparison, there has been hardly any debate around the wastewater services, yet the importance of this service is near equal to drinking water, if the new entities are to achieve their goals.

Furthermore, there has been even less debate around stormwater services, actually almost nil. For me, this service should not even be included in the Three Waters, but should be left as part of the roading services.

The whole debate has been politicised and inundated with misinformation to the extent that it is near impossible to evaluate every opinion offered or to find consensus solutions.

I predict in the coming months the Government will push on, social media will go crazy and the protest will grow.