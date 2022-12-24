From the mayor’s desk: Plenty of positives to be found in 2022

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke, pictured with just some of the gifts donated to this year's mayoral appeal. Photo / Ilona Hanne

OPINION:

As the year ends, and with Christmas only days away, it’s that time when we look back and reflect on the year that’s been. While Covid was again a major disruptive influence, fortunately, the overall acuteness of the Covid pandemic does seem to be on the slide.

Further good news is that at last, Council has returned to operational normality with no restrictions on how we do things. Personally, I have found a genuine sense of relief that this stressful period is coming to an end and we are steadily moving towards a return to normality.

After thirteen years in the role of mayor, I still feel privileged to work with the many organisations and people who share a common pride in the district we live in. It never fails to amaze me how dedicated, supportive and passionate people are about our community.

Working with positive people, doing positive things is one of the motivators that makes the job of mayor so rewarding.

2022 had some notable highlights. Our staff and elected members have done a great job working through the pandemic difficulties, and we look forward to 2023 with continued energy and positivity, and with less hindrance.

This year, two major capital works projects have been completed. The Wai o Rua Stratford Aquatic Centre was opened in October, and for decades to come, this will be a great asset for the community. The $22 million project was the largest ever for this council, and was made possible with the assistance of an $8m grant from the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund and an additional $3m in grants from other external sources. The facility caters for the needs of all age groups and all abilities.

The other key project was the second water trunk main project. This is a major improvement to the resilience of the drinking water infrastructure network that services Stratford township. A $2.4m grant from the Government’s shovel-ready funding package helped enormously and paved the way for this work to be done without any delay.

This year was also an election year for local government, and although we didn’t have a large number of candidates contesting and seeking election, we still ended up with more change than ever before. Five new councillors came into the mix, and a new deputy mayor has been appointed. The council make-up has changed markedly.

As I write this last column of the year, I remind myself that while Xmas is a time for giving and celebration, we should still take time to think of the growing number of families who are in need and find life, in general, a real struggle.

Those who find themselves in positions less fortunate than many of us really do appreciate the support offered by the broader community. As always, the mayoral Christmas gift appeal has been very well supported, and we are grateful to those who have donated cash or gifts. Last week, we had the pleasurable job of distributing gifts to local families.

Once again, the Stratford volunteer community has continued to be extremely generous and supportive of each other under really difficult circumstances this year. I thank the large number of volunteers who have given up their personal time to participate in sports, clubs, organisations and services.

In closing, I express my special thanks to the many, many people who in different ways, assist me in my role as district mayor. On behalf of Debbie and myself, please stay safe on the roads, enjoy the festive season and have a very Merry Christmas.