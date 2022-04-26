Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke pictured at a graduation ceremony from a previous forestry course in 2020. Photo / NZME

Last week I received an information update from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD). It included the latest data about those people in the Stratford district and the Taranaki region receiving main benefits and income support (excluding superannuation). This data should be kept in context, remembering that our communities and support agencies are still managing the impacts of Covid-19. This is challenging and understandably the resilience of some, given the pressures of the past two years, is diminishing.

As an aside, anecdotal evidence suggests there still appears to be a limited understanding from self-employed people, employers and employees of the support that is available to ensure people remain connected to employment and public health advice about infection periods. Information about the support available and the most up-to-date public health advice regarding those leaving isolation, can be found on the MSD and IRD websites.

The regional figures show the Jobseeker Support – Work Ready category recorded a drop of 513 (-15.92 per cent) from 3222 in March 2021 to 2709 in March 2022. The Stratford district's share was 240 a year ago and, rather coincidentally, is still 240.

The figures show the Jobseeker Support – Health Condition and Disability category recorded a drop of 141 (-7.99 per cent) from 1764 in March 2021 to 1623 in March 2022. The Stratford district's share was 141 a year ago and is now 117.

For the Jobseeker Support – All other main benefits category, the regional figures recorded an increase of 237 (4.58 per cent) from 5178 in March 2021 to 5415 in March 2022. The Stratford district's share was 390 a year ago and is now 402.

Overall, I think this is a pretty good report card given the drawn-out pain that Covid has inflicted upon us and the inflationary pressures that challenge the general economy.

The one figure that always bothers me is the Job Seeker- Work Ready category, which has improved, but remains stubbornly in place at a time when employers across New Zealand are screaming out for workers.

Quite rightly, we should be happy with the fact that our national unemployment rate is very low at 3.2 per cent and compared with Australia at 4.6 per cent, the United Kingdom at 4.1 per cent, the United States at 4.2 per cent and Canada at 6.2 per cent, we are doing well.

But 3.2 per cent still translates to tens of thousands of people not having a job and at a time when employers are saying they have a huge labour shortage. There has to be a disconnect somewhere. There is an abundance of theories about the reasons and most have an element of truth, but skill shortages continue to feature prominently. To address this, it seems direct, personalised interventions are a way to break the cycle of unemployment and provide the opportunity to get ahead in life, especially for youth and the long-term unemployed.

Recently I attended the whakatau for the commencement of a 17-week forestry training course based here in Stratford. It was the third course of its type; the previous two have been highly successful. Up to 10 young people will benefit from the specialised training on offer and the holistic approach that includes pastoral care elements, will grow these people immensely.

Job opportunities await them, as both an incentive and a reward. The positivity and anticipation of the trainees was there for all to see, they just needed the opportunity.

These types of courses don't come cheap and the costs often hinder or prohibit the outcomes we are seeking, but in this instance, that was not the case. It was gratifying that through a funding package available from the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) organisation, we were able to assist with course costs to the tune of $36,000 and at no cost to our ratepayers.

This is an example of the direct, personalised intervention I referred to earlier. Expensive yes, but great positive outcomes as well and maybe it's the type of upskilling and training that is needed to have meaningful impact in reducing even further, the numbers of job seekers in our communities.