Facilities such as the bike park and pump track help to build a sense of community, says Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke. Pictured: Jayden Gilzean showing his skills on the new pump track. / File photo

Facilities such as the bike park and pump track help to build a sense of community, says Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke. Pictured: Jayden Gilzean showing his skills on the new pump track. / File photo

OPINION:

Over the last few weeks, by chance, I've watched more television than normal.

The news bulletins and current affairs content can seem like an endless saga of bad news and criticism, with only a minimal amount of good news thrown in for interest. We seem to be living at a moment in time when discontent, division and anger is commonplace and at an all-time high. Often the mood of people suggests they have run out of patience - they are fed up with Covid and the general upheaval we have suffered over the last couple of years. New Zealand has changed, the world has changed, and because we all cope differently, stress levels have heightened.

This highlights one of the challenges facing councils across the country: how do we rebuild communities that are inclusive, enhance our sense of belonging, and most importantly, meet the needs of our residents?

There is no simple answer, and no single initiative will achieve this on its own. I am still a firm believer that community spirit is a key factor. The Local Government Act gives councils the mandate to enhance our social and cultural well-being, and we should continue to do everything we can to build community spirit and fulfil this need.

Good news stories help with this. Last week, as a member of the Mayors Task Force for Jobs (MTFJ) group, we had our government funding confirmed for another 12 months, which will enable us to continue the programme. Over the last year, we have been able to assist more than 40 young people into jobs or training, making a meaningful difference in their lives.

Last week's Matariki celebrations were a hit, and a good-sized crowd turned up for the celebration event held in Prospero Place on Friday night. Entertainment, food and face-painting (yes, that's right!) are always popular, but the event was made special by the cultural and educational components that are part of Matariki.

Within the council, I've long held the view that by ensuring there are community facilities that collectively cater for all age groups, the council will make a positive impact and make the district a more attractive place to live.

The Stratford Bike Park is a great example of the council providing a recreational facility which provides for both small children and older youths (in this case) and which has been incredibly well used. The uptake has been beyond anyone's expectations, and as a bonus, it has attracted visitors to Stratford. The local users have pride in the facility and a clear sense of ownership and belonging. I also see young parents supervising the kids, chatting amongst themselves, being inclusive, and, perhaps without realising, connecting and lifting community spirit.

The parks, playing fields and sports facilities across the district also contribute to the community's well-being in a similar way, especially when teams are involved. Team spirit spills over into community spirit and friendships grow. As a regular Saturday attendee at netball this season (offering grandfatherly support to a first-year netballer), it's great to see the hundreds of netballers competing and similarly high numbers of spectators supporting them. Community interest, building community spirit.

Following the netball, I took the short trip down to Victoria Park and watched the Stratford /Eltham rugby teams give Coastal a bit of a towelling. Actually, they smoked them! All teams won on what was a great day for the players, the club and the hundreds of supporters on the embankment. The club is a key part of this community, and their pride and self-belief is outstanding. Sport is great at bringing people together, and in small communities is often a common interest and focal point that we all enjoy.

Stratford is fortunate in that we have a great range of clubs and organisations that contribute hugely to the well-being of this community. Our community spirit remains strong and our people are supportive of each other; let's keep building on this.