Mitch Graham is enjoying the switch from gardening to predator control. Photo/ Supplied

A Taranaki gardener is doing his part to help native species.

Mitch Graham has spent 40 years involved with horticulture and for the last 16 years he was head gardener of New Plymouth's Tūpare Gardens.

Mitch has joined the Towards Predator-Free Taranaki field staff, working mainly on the Kaitake Zero Possum project.

A lightbulb moment led to the career move, he says.

"The opportunity came up and I thought 'do I want to sink my teeth into something else for the next eight years or so until I retire'? I realised yes, I want to take on something that the whole country is behind and is really going to make a difference."

Mitch says while he isn't in a position to stop the glaciers from melting, he can help native species.

"I can certainly get out there and give our flora and fauna a big chance of winning the battle against these pests."

Mitch says he wasn't scared of the change of pruning to possum trapping.

"I've had the opportunity to go to places like Little Barrier Island and Fiordland and see what success looks like with predator control. So I thought, 'I can do this'. The level of fitness is similar. I guess I was doing CrossFit in the garden whereas here I'm doing more power walking."

Mitch says while he wasn't scared, the career change wasn't an easy decision as he had been instrumental in transforming Tūpare into a world-class garden.

"I'd be lying if I said I don't miss it because it was such a part of me for such a long time."

Despite this, he says he loves his new job.

Mitch works in the Pukeiti rainforest on the edge of the Kaitake Range, looking after roughly 800 traps that form the barrier.

He is soaking up every aspect of the Zero Possum project, which aims to eradicate possums completely from the 4500ha area from Pukeiti down to the coast.

That includes getting to grips with the technology. The traps on the barrier are equipped with wireless nodes. Mitch and the team remotely monitor what is happening with the traps, and if anything has been caught.

Towards Predator-Free Taranaki is led by Taranaki Regional Council, which also owns and operates Tūpare, Pukeiti and Hollard gardens. So while Mitch's employer has not changed, he is getting to know a brand new team – and it's an impressive one, he says.

"I'm amazed by how skilled and knowledgeable the staff in the Predator-Free and wider Council Environment Services team are. I'm learning a heck of a lot about pests and technology and traps and knowing how these predators operate, that's been a big learning curve."

Towards Predator-Free Taranaki programme lead Sam Haultain says Mitch has fit right in and brought a fantastic energy to the team.

"We're stoked to have him on board. He has a genuine passion for our environment and shares our commitment to removing predators and helping our native species thrive."

