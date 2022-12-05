Paige Wilson, 23, graduated with a Bachelor of Teaching (Early Childhood Education) earlier this year. Photo/ Supplied

While many university students found themselves swapping classrooms for online learning, Paige Wilson was able to go about her studies normally.

Paige, a 23-year-old from Eltham, has spent the last four years studying for a Bachelor of Teaching (Early Childhood Education). She first started the course in 2018, long before Covid-19 was around, and says despite the global pandemic, her day-to-day life stayed the same.

“Since I was learning online, it wasn’t much different.”

While Paige’s life stayed the same throughout her studies, her decisions for her future changed.

When Paige left Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls as a Year 12 student, she enrolled in a barista course. After completing the course, she found she much preferred children over coffee.

“I found that wasn’t for me, so I started reassessing and found I had a passion for teaching younger children and helping them grow and develop.”

On the advice of her best friend, Katy Hunger, she enrolled at Educare Training in New Plymouth four years ago, completing her Level 3 qualification and gaining University Entrance.

Paige Wilson, 23, reading a story to Moss, 3, and her brother Austin Dettling, 4. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Once she had received her Level 3, Paige enrolled at Wellington’s Open Polytechnic and completed her four-year course through online learning.

Paige completed a number of assessments and work placements for her Bachelor of Teaching (Early Childhood Education).

One of her first work placements was Kiwi Clubhouse Learning Centre in Hāwera, where she now works.

“I’ve been working here since I started my Bachelor of Teaching. For my placement, I helped with their after-school care programme, and then I was offered a part-time role at the play centre, before moving to full-time work at the start of the year. I loved my time here and I knew it was the place I wanted to work.”

Paige was offered the full-time position after she graduated in February. Despite graduating at the start of the year, Paige’s graduation took place in November due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This was the only main disruption - everything else was business as normal.”

Paige says she’s pleased to have found her passion, and encourages other people to not settle until they find theirs.

“There’s no shame in changing your mind. That’s the way life works.”

For people looking to go into the teaching sector, she encourages them to visit Educare Training.

“It’s free and they are there to help. They have advice on how to get started on your journey, and can help with kindergarten, early childhood and primary school. They also have a correspondence study group for Polytechnic. I was supported the whole way.”